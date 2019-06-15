Essentials Every Woman Needs In Her Handbag This Summer

Like your choice of partner, bags are very definitely a matter of personal taste but are one of the essentials every woman needs . Maybe you go for some petite crossbody number, which fits a phone, lippy and not much besides. Sure it’s super light and you can strut your stuff feeling completely unencumbered, but don’t you crave a little more, don’t you want to dive in and delve a bit more? At the opposite end of the spectrum is Ms tote, with her handbag bulging as if she’s going on a weekend away. Rest assured, somewhere between them both lies sanity, so here are my suggestions for things that every woman needs in her handbag to ensure that summertime living really is as easy as that old song suggests.

Hair Ties and Clips

Repeat after me, humidity plays havoc with your hair. Hair ties and clips are an instant fix for when you are all hot and bothered and you just need to get some cool air on your neck. Ok, so you can never find them, but they’re in there somewhere.

Compact hairbrush

A hair brush is one of the essentials every woman needs. In fact, it is of psychological importance, as much as anything. Brushing your hair is cooling, calming and tones down that bride of Frankenstein look. A small, foldable hairbrush will do fine for your bag. If you’re off to somewhere more fancy though, you better pop your most trusted hairbrush in.

Makeup

In warm weather you definitely don’t want to bring the whole arsenal along, expensive products and heat is not a good combo. Lippy is an essential though, and you might want to add mascara and eye liner. Some women I know believe that fragrance is a key feminine virtue. Perfume and/or deodorant make sense when the temperature rises.

Sunglasses

Sunnies are one of the essentials every woman needs hands down. No matter the time of year, you should always have a pair of sunnies in your bag. You know all about harmful UV rays, right? You know how sand, water and concrete reflect up to 80% of them? You know that sunnies are just the coolest accessory in the world, bar none. Be sure to choose a pair you really like, in fact be sure to choose several pairs you really like because nothing creates an instant shift of style like a pair of sunnies. Go all cutesy with a pair of bright acetate, micro cat eyes or go all mysterious with an oversize pair of wrap arounds. Just be sure to take them off when you’re inside, that’s why you need a bag.

Jewellery

No, not that big diamond broach or that fabulous string of pearls, just some big jolly summer stuff so that you can shift it up a gear if you need to. Leave the expensive bling you may have at home for the special occasions.

Sun cream

Boring and sensible I know but an essential if you don’t want a Rudolph nose. Apply it before going out in the sun, and remember to make sure it is all rubbed in. If you’re going into water, remember too that sun cream needs to be reapplied, as it isn’t usually waterproof.

Other Essentials

Other essentials every woman needs would definitely be your cell phone and your cards of course. The two things that enable you to socialise and shop. Your phone is your communication with the world, whilst your cards make the world, slightly more, your oyster. What would we do without them now, eh?

