Every Sweater You Need This Winter

As the temperatures drop and we start to see our first flurries of snow, there is no better accessory than a classic sweater. However, sometimes just a classic sweater can be boring. After seeing so many exciting new trends over summer and fall, it’s time to step up your winter game. Gone are the days of heading out in the same oversized turtleneck you’ve worn for the last five years. This winter, it’s all about unique, yet comfortable pieces.



The Pullover

The idea of a plain pullover may make you yawn, but unique details can bring this classic winter piece from drab to fab. This ivory sweater by Eri+Ali has great distressed details, a girly neckline, and a fun series of circular cutouts imitating stitching. It’s a perfectly fun and fresh take on a boring cream sweater, and when paired with a great pair of distressed jeans and your go-to booties, this is a total winner.

(Eri + Ali Lisette Fringed Sweater, $98, anthropologie.com)

The cardigan

Layering in the winter is essential, but the textbook cardigan can be a complete snooze-fest. With the right piece, however, this wardrobe staple can be a great way to amp up your outfit. Faux fur is always in, and this faux lamb fur is no exception. Shaggy, oversized, and undeniably soft, this cardigan can make any outfit chic. Perfect for daring to go white on white, or a fashion-forward option to wear over that LBD on New Year’s Eve, this cardigan has it all.

(Kimchi Blue Grizzly Open Cardigan, $129, urbanoutfitters.com)

The cowl neck

The ‘70s were back and better than ever this fall, so why do they have to disappear as we transition to colder weather? With this wonderfully warm cashmere sweater by Minnie Rose, the fringy, boho, off-the-shoulder trends of yesterseason make a comeback in a winter-appropriate way. Long enough to be worn as a dress or tunic, this piece is the perfect companion for leggings or sheer tights and is sure to make a statement anywhere you go.

(Fringe Boho 70’s Cowl Neck Sweater, $348, minnierose.com)

The cape

A cape is probably not the first thing you search for when browsing your favorite store, but this plaid garment is more shawl than Halloween costume. Thick, classic, and customizable, this cape is perfect for layering. It instantly pulls together any otherwise simple outfit and makes a great companion for jeans and a knit top. This statement piece could even be paired with an infinity scarf to further enhance the comfy and cozy vibe.

(Modena Reversible Plaid & Herringbone Cape, $48, nordstrom.com)

