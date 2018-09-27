If you haven’t purchased anything from the activewear and lifestyle brand Fabletics yet, you might want to start now. Fabletics was founded in 2013, with Kate Hudson as a co-founder. The brand creates affordable, stylish activewear that suits all types. But this is the first time that Hudson has collaborated with her mother, Goldie Hawn, on a Fabletics collection. The Fabletics Capsule Collection created by Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn is a limited-edition line that supports Hawn’s children’s charity, MindUP.

Kate Hudson on the Collaboration With Her Mother

Kate Hudson spoke about the collection in a recent press release:

This is the first time my mom and I have worked together, and this partnership between Fabletics and MindUP is an exciting one to start with because the cause is near and dear to both of our hearts. My mom is incredibly passionate about the welfare of children, which is what led her to start MindUP … My mom is also the embodiment of the Fabletics ethos. She meditates, trampolines every morning, runs, lifts weights and even rides a mountain bike — it’s literally hard to keep up with her! Through her example, she’s taught me that the body and mind are always connected in a constant flow.

What the Limited Fabletics Collection Will Contribute to

If you like the idea of purchasing something that is useful and contributes to an important charity, this collaboration from Hudson and Hawn will fit the bill. When you purchase activewear from this Fabletics collection, Fabletics will donate half of the proceeds to Goldie Hawn’s program MindUP. MindUP, founded by Hawn in 2013, serves to help educate children in mindfulness. “The MindUP curriculum helps children understand and manage their emotions through the workings of their brain, which will ultimately raise a generation of kids who have the power to create their own happiness and thrive in today’s world,” said Hudson. According to the organization, the program has helped over 6 million youth across 12 countries, which is no small feat. This mother-daughter team represents overall wellness. Kate, as a fitness and health-minded individual, and Goldie, with her dedication to the well-being of mind and body.

You can find the Fabletics Capsule Collection created by Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn on Fabletics.com

Fabletics Capsule Collection Created by Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. Featured Photo Credit: Fabletics.