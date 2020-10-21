Fall 2020’s Hottest Fashion Trends

Fall is underway and 2020 has proven to be unlike any other – your clothing should do the same. Here is your guide to Fall 2o2o’s hottest fashion trends to look your best, stay warm, and stay safe!

Leather Pants

Whether or not leather ever went out of style is debatable, but Fall 2020 has surely made leather pants a staple. Real leather can be expensive but many stores now offer premium vegan faux leather as a more affordable option. Or, head to your local thrift stores and see what you can find… you might get lucky!

Collared Shirt

A classic look re-birthed! Sometimes the hottest trends aren’t new at all, but become popularized again by the younger generation. A collared shirt is great because it can take you from day to night. Wear a collared shirt as your typical professional look for work, or wear it more casually under an oversized crewneck sweater paired with jeans, shorts or a skirt.

Sweater Vest

Preppy is back! Sweater vests are doing well this season because of how cozy and versatile they are. It’s easy to find ones with basic colors or bold prints and patterns. Wear a sweater vest on its own or layered with a collard shirt underneath. If preppy isn’t your thing, a sweater vest can be edged up by adding accessories like chunky platform boots and a leather jacket.

Lime Green

Lime green is THE color for Fall 2020. Maybe it’s because we feel deprived on all the fun summer colors from being stuck indoors, but, nevertheless lime green is a good change from the typical fall rustic reds and oranges. This pop of color will be sure to make you stand out on the streets or on your zoom calls!

Face Mask!

The most important accessory we should all be wearing this Fall (and the unforeseeable future) is a face mask. Since we all have to wear one, might as well make it the statement piece of your look – just make sure it’s doing its job! I like to get mine from Etsy. There are tons of patterns and styles to choose from, and it supports smaller businesses. Don’t be caught without one!

Read more Fashion Articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, & Pixabay