Fall Tips to Follow From Fashion Designers

Fall is, questionably (in our eyes, undoubtedly), the most fashionable season of the year. Cooler weather brings layers, new textures, and rich colors out of hiding. Scarves reign supreme, leggings are now everyday wear, and peacoats make their seasonal debut. While some fall pieces stay trendy forever, autumn also brings fresh new designs to the runways—and into our closets. This year, it’s all about neutral tones, stripes, red, embroidery, and metallics. From streetwear to holiday soirees, designers Leanne Marshall, Dan Liu, and Laila Wazna have pieces for every occasion as the leaves start changing.

Neutral Tones

Neutrals have been in season for a while now and they’re here to stay. Textured tops and dresses in nude and cream are a trendy addition to any fall wardrobe. Leanne Marshall’s looks hit the sweet spot, where trendy meets elegant. Her floor-length gowns are neutral yet showstopping, proving even neutrals can turn heads.

Large, colorful prints and unique patterns are the name of the game this year. Traditional stripes will always be in vogue on the streets of Paris, but Leanne Marshall has set the bar for the classic pattern a bit higher. Large, colorful stripes and bold new patterns are all the rage. Whether you prefer leggings or skirts, be sure to have at least a few striped pieces in your wardrobe this fall.

The color of love, red, is going to be a hot choice for this season. From traditional coats, jumpsuits, or dresses, you will need to have this iconic color in your closet. Red is the perfect way to add a huge pop of color to an otherwise neutral fall wardrobe. Red accessories or statement pieces will keep your look fresh and exciting.

Holiday parties are for drinking eggnog and sharing the joy of the holidays with your favorite coworkers…right? We all know the real thrill of a holiday party is the excuse to find a killer outfit to show off to those favorite coworkers. Embroidery and metallics are where it’s at this year, and Laila Wazna has you covered. A master of the art of details, her looks are elegant enough for any holiday extravaganza.

