Fanacci Fashion- The Most Advanced and Versatile Clothing Collection

Today we want to introduce FANACCI an amazing lifestyle and technology brand who’s mission is to improve the performance and lifestyle of the modern dynamic individual through innovative clothing and thoughtfully engineered wearable products.

FANACCI’s fashion-tech Clothing Line [1]- the most advanced and versatile clothing collection, has been officially revealed and launched for pre-orders today on Kickstarter.

FANACCI is a London-based lifestyle technology start-up. The company’s mission is to improve the performance and lifestyle of modern dynamic individuals, by making thoughtfully engineered wearable products. The brand’s new collection ‘Clothing Line [1]’, is inspired by everyday essential workwear, merged with activewear technology and functionalities, and includes:

The VOYAGER Suit: Sleek look of a suit, but feels of a hoodie set.

The ACTIONER Blazer: Power blazer-jacket hybrid- easy to just throw on the go.

The DISCOVERER Shirt: A cool shirt/overshirt, designed for the busiest days.

The EXPLORER Trousers: Every-day comfort trousers that transform into joggers.

The RECHARGER T-shirt: The perfect T-shirt.

Each of the product of the Clothing Line [1] is fully versatile in styling, accessibility, storage, function, occasion, and season – making them ideal for all to wear to work, commuting, relaxing, exercising, and more.

“All of the features incorporated into our products are geared towards our mission of improving the performance and lifestyle of modern dynamic individuals- people who live a busy multifaceted lifestyle: working, exercising, socialising, etc. We made one collection do it all in the same clothes”, says Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Farhaan Essoof. “FANACCI was born out of a personal pain point, as I could not find a clothing brand which I could identify with. I enjoy tech products which have been properly designed to create a great user-experience, and that accommodate my lifestyle”. Dr Farhaan Essoof, CEO of FANACCI

The capsule collection was developed over many months by clothing experts, designers, and companies around the world using material science and engineering principles. It boasts a variety of technical features based on FANACCI’s innovative ‘SuperMultiFlex’ fabric concept, which blends up to six fabric fibres, to make the products super-soft, lightweight, stretchable, wrinkle-resistant, anti-pill, antimicrobial/odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, stain-resistant and thermoregulatory To further improve the wearing experience, other constructions were added to the products, such as pant-to-jogger mechanism, customizable collars, dynamic drawstrings, adjustable waist-snaps amongst others, as well as other small and precise ‘easter egg’ details to be discovered by the wearers. All five products in the FANACCI Clothing Line [1] are available for all genders and in multiple colors and consumers will have their choice of pre-ordering from January 18th 2022 – March 1st 2022. The 5 products are worth £1085 ($1465) and during the Kickstarter campaign the entire collection can be pre-ordered starting at £488 ($659). For more information visit FANACCI on Kickstarter or at fanacci.com

Our Mission

FANACCI is a lifestyle technology brand. Our Tagline is AUGMENTED LIFESTYLE refers to our mission of improving the performance and lifestyle of modern dynamic individuals, by making thoughtfully engineered wearable products. We seek to reinvent the way we think, feel and interact with the things we wear.

Our ultimate VISION is to augment humans through wearable; and we seek achieve it by developing an ecosystem of wearable products. We want to bring our identity of taking a scientific and thoughtful engineering approach to a panoply of wearable products, starting with clothing.

Our Story

FANACCI was initially founded in Mauritius in 2020 as a high-tech workwear brand. We released our first clothing collection named “Designed to Empower” in the same year and our second collection “Taking over the city” in 2021; both during the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to accelerate towards our vision of building an ecosystem of wearables as technology company, we decided to move the company to London, United Kingdom, in late 2021 to leverage the city’s wealth of technology and start-up know-how.

Modern Dynamic Customers

The FANACCI brand was created for people who are busy getting busy; the change-agents, the world-beaters, the leaders; Those who are motivated to achieve greater things. We exist for them. Our brand essence is to inspire and empower them to achieve their purpose. This group of people live a busy multifaceted lifestyle, working, exercising and playing hard. We aim to develop products to cater to and improve that lifestyle.

The Founders

Dr Farhaan Essoof – CEO at FANACCI

Farhaan is the Chief Vision Officer of FANACCI. He has been involved from quite young, in several aspects of his fashion family business, including product development, sourcing, merchandising, marketing and sales. He holds a medical degree from the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) with an intercalated Certificate in Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship from TechInnovate. After training as a medical doctor, he worked at the University College Dublin in life sciences technology transfer, where he also led the Clinical Innovation Programme. Farhaan seeks to leverage his knowledges in the fields of fashion, human physiology, technology commercialisation, and health-tech to develop the FANACCI vision.

Jinaan Esoof – Creative Marketing Director at FANACCI

Jinaan the Creative Marketing Director of FANACCI. She has over 5 years of experience in fashion online marketing, including content development and planning. Jinaan has directed numerous fashion campaigns in Africa and the UK.She holds a certificate in entrepreneurship from Babson College and Certificates in Creative Direction, Fashion Design and Fashion Manufacturing from the University of Arts London (UAL). She is currently a PowerMBA (Digital marketing) candidate. Jinaan has directed over tens of fashion shoots in Africa and the UK.



