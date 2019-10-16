Fashion Business Inspiration: Starting Your own Boutique

Are you interested in starting your own boutique? If so, listen closely. We’ve previously discussed tips that can help you start a fashion business designing your own clothes. However, it’s also worth looking at the other side of the fashion business world; the business opportunities that exist beyond designing your own products. Among these options, one of the most popular choices is starting your own boutique. When starting your own fashion boutique, you will buy garments from designers and then sell them to the general public. Sounds pretty awesome right? Let’s dig in and learn more by answering a few important questions.

Are independent boutiques viable?

While we may have all become accustomed to chain stores, boutiques still have their fans, and you’ll be able to find non-chain boutiques in most cities across the country. Market research will, of course, be important; you’ll need to ensure that the stock you choose is suitable for the location of your store, but if you get this right, then there’s no reason your boutique can’t flourish in the modern marketplace.

What is required to open a boutique?

Fashion expertise

To open a boutique, you’ll need to have an in-depth understanding of two particular areas. The first area is fashion itself: you’ll need to be able to select pieces that are suitable for your customer base, so an eye for style will definitely go a long way. You’ll also need to be able to adjust and update your stock to reflect style changes or updates, so staying abreast of current fashion news will always be critical.

Business fundamentals

In addition to focusing on fashion, you’ll also need to be able to manage the underlying business of the store itself, so you may want to consider looking at online MBA programs to help provide a solid background in this area. You will need to be comfortable with tasks such as ordering from suppliers, managing stock levels, recruiting and managing staff, and all of the other non-fashion related tasks that are required to run a boutique.

A strong vision

Successful boutiques are always distinctive, with their own sense of personality and individualizing; something that differentiates them from competition both from other independent boutiques and chain stores. You will therefore need to have a very strong vision of what you are trying to achieve with your boutique, the type of customers you hope to attract, and what you will offer to shoppers that they cannot currently access.

What are the first steps to opening your own boutique?

The start of any good business venture is to take the time to write a full business plan, so this should always be your first step. You can learn more about writing a business plan specifically for a boutique here.

When your business plan is complete, you will have a blueprint to work from, and can begin thinking about the items you would like to stock, viewing available locations, and – of course – securing the funding you need to get your business off the ground.

In conclusion



Starting your own boutique is a great way to combine a love of fashion with the ability to start your own business and enjoy life as your own boss. If you have more ideas to share, add them in the comment section below. Good luck!

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay