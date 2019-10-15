These are 5 fashion shows you don’t want to miss in 2020. Why? Because they are super exciting and showcase the best designers in the world. You know, like J-Lo’s show stopping strut at the end of Milan Fashion Week. The Tuxedo-ballgown flaunted proudly by Billy Porter at the Oscars. Lady Gaga’s multiple Met Gala outfits. Yes, 2019 has seen some truly iconic fashion moments. As we hurtle into the next decade, we’ll no doubt see the boundaries of design pushed even further.

With this in mind, we go through the top five fashion shows you don’t want to miss in 2020.

Milan

It’s pretty much impossible to hear the word “fashion” without immediately thinking of Milan. For many, the Italian city is the industry’s home – and it’s easy to see why. After all, names as big as Versace and Armani hail from it. Set to take place in February, it’s bound to brim with visual appeal!

Paris

Ah, Paris. The French capital has long been a fashion hub – and so, it’s no surprise that it features on our list. Boasting the best designers in the industry, Paris Fashion Week is practically guaranteed to wow attendants. And with easy transport links from the UK, you’ll be able to reach the Ville Lumière in style. Enjoy a pleasant airport taxi to this cultural center.

Arab Fashion Week

2019’s Arab Fashion Week was awash with leading designers and stars from across the world. Set up by the Arab Fashion council, it features a range of impressive brands from the Middle East and places an emphasis on the region’s booming economy. As its next event has been planned for this October, we’re expecting to see it return once more towards the end of 2020.

New York

Who doesn’t dream of a trip to New York? From its sleek skyscrapers to its earthy vibes, the city oozes with an effortless sense of cool, especially if you’re an avid fashion follower. A key player in the style game, New York boasts a wealth of glorious stylists and designers. Head here, and you can see their work up close at New York Fashion Week.

London

While we’re exploring the four corners of the fashion globe, let’s not forget about our own capital. London Fashion Week attracts scores of visitors every year – and its front row is usually lined with celebrities. For cutting-edge styles and the biggest names in the industry, look no further than London Fashion Week.

The future of fashion looks bright – and you’ll no doubt want to be a part of it. Whichever show you choose to attend, you’ll be able to stay on trend from the word go.

