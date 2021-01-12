Fashion – the Power of Social Proof

Today we want to talk to you about the power of social proof. Social proof has always been an important factor in advertising, but with the adventure of digital media and online culture new forms of it have emerged and older practices have been adapted to the new environment. Social proof has different forms, but in each, the power of group thinking and collective mentalities influence individuals like the force of gravity.

Expert Social Proof

Expert social proof is the seal of quality given to a brand by an expert in that industry or field. It tells customers and users that a product satisfies their lofty standards and fits in with the other products they offer. It’s a powerful association.

This Expert social proof is not difficult to achieve if you have the right know-how. First your product will have to be of a certain quality and standard. After that it’s simply a case of contacting the right people and sending them samples.

Celebrity Social Proof

In the past celebrity social proof meant the biggest stars on the planets and getting their endorsements was far from easy, or cheap. This market has now diversified significantly with the rise of influencer marketing. A celebrity now means someone with a YouTube channel and few thousand followers.

Fashion brands looking to take advantage of this effective social proof strategy will have to identify suitable celebrities in their niche and start following them. Depending on the budgets involved a brand can gain endorsements from different levels of influences.

User Social Proof

The online marketplace has really opened up in recent years and people want to know selective details about a product before they hit the buy button. They want to know the product’s quality, its delivery details, and what the fit is like. This is why reviews and ratings make all the difference.

It is now commonplace for fashion brands online to contact you following a purchase and ask for some feedback. This feedback is vital social proof for the website and brand, but it also helps out fellow shoppers interested in the same fashion lines.

Wisdom of the Crowd

It’s a well known social phenomenon that people follow crowds. If there’s a large queue outside a restaurant people assume it’s high quality, if you don’t know the speed limit on a highway you follow the other traffic. This phenomenon also manifests online.

Fashion brands usually have a Most Popular section on their website, or a Trending Now section. This gives you the products and articles most people are interested in and it’s effective at directing attention. Similarly, a lot of social media activity indicates better quality.

Wisdom of Friends

One global consumer survey suggests that 77% of people say they are more likely to buy a new product if it’s recommended to them by a friend or family member. This review management is a strong indicator of effective social proof.

Fashion brands can benefit from. This powerful form of social proof by expanding their reach on social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. The more friends are connected to a brand and share the updates, the more the brand will grow its appeal.

