Fashion Trends for the Coming Autumn/Winter Season

If you want to be like fashion icons, you must always be one step ahead and therefore, even if the cold season is still quite far away, you should know the fashion trends of the cold seasons that are going to rock the market in the months following the summer.

To discover them you obviously don’t need to rely on chance as it happens when you play with the best apps for betting, but to follow the catwalks of the capitals of world fashion that have already provided us with the trends that will arrive next fall.

Surely, the star of next year’s cold season will be the color green. You can add a few touches of green already at the end of spring/summer 2019 preferably with emerald shades, remaining not too bright and vaguely mysterious. With the arrival of the new autumn/winter collections, green will stand out in all its freshness with very flashy and enveloping total looks.

A “must have” of all the collections for the next cold seasons is the evening dress that is worn slightly long and adapts to any situation demonstrating great versatility. The ideal accessory to match the evening dress is the oversized coat that guarantees practicality and elegance. The evening dress can be wraparound and neckline, with 80s vibes or suggestive and geometric asymmetries.

Jackets and trousers represent an outfit that no longer belongs only to men but has also been approved for use in the female world. Those who want to give a greater touch of femininity to their clothing can always choose to wear a jacket and skirt, as long as they are characterized by the tailoring mood. The models are various: check, tartan or plain to meet all needs and preferences in terms of fashion. The pants buttoned at the ankle are an all-female habit that makes the outfit even more original and creative.

The cape then returns with all its elegance and its retro charm to be the protagonist of the outfits of autumn/winter 2019/2020. There are many variants available of the cape that can be combined with the most varied outfits: lace, regal, total black, soft and elegant.

After a couple of years of hibernation, the high boots, also known as cuissardes, return overwhelmingly. They are much loved by both girls and mature women who want to keep up with the times and adapt perfectly to the miniskirts and the jeans giving you a very sexy and fashionable look. These boots reach mid-thigh, are usually very tight, slimming your legs and the entire silhouette, adapting to and enhancing every physique.

The trendy bags of late 2019 will instead have gigantic logos, huge, almost as if to mark the territory of their self-reference and at the same time suffer the prevailing charm of nostalgia, which brings everyone back to dig up in the past the stylistic inspirations for contemporary design. The bags will be in ladylike mood, in clean colors, such as burgundy, cream, beige, black, brown, and will focus on elegant style.

Very long shoulder straps can be transformed into tiny or medium straps, depending on your preferences. You can also opt for unusual ways and different styles and treat the bag as a kind of giant necklace, or wear it at the waist as a room bag.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Pixabay CC License