Fashion with a Purpose: LOEWE Features Iconic American Artist David Wojnarowicz to Support Visual AIDS

As if you thought going through the Spring of 2018 without a LOEWE Puzzle Handbag was hard enough, LOEWE is now throwing one more craze at us just before Spring is over. However, this new collection holds more incentive than just trying to look your best and keep up with the trends; this is fashion with a purpose. In the latest line of stylish t-shirts, LOEWE features Iconic American Artist David Wojnarowicz to Support Visual AIDS.

“One day this kid will come to know something that causes a sensation equivalent to the separation of the earth from its axis. One day this kid will reach a point where he senses a division that isn’t mathematical.” These are the powerful words of David Wojnarowicz who lived an iconic legacy of political activism through art and writing. Today, over twenty years after his own death due to AIDS, he is still one of the most widely known figures of both the avant-garde art world in NYC and the movement to properly research and cure AIDS.

Much of David Wojnarowicz’s artwork was drenched in his war cries for the fight to research and cure AIDS. After losing his longtime lover Peter Hujar to AIDS (and then eventually finding that he was HIV positive), Wojnarowicz became a leader in political activism through art and writing to expose the prejudice behind the political and social response to the AIDS epidemic.

In today’s practice of medicine, there is unfortunately still no cure for AIDS; however, research has found treatments that can at least keep the virus at a controllable level. Since there is still no cure, the dialogue about AIDS and the support for those affected must prevail. Visual AIDS is an organization located in New York City that works to keep the conversation going by displaying captivating artwork and by supporting artists affected by AIDS.

In today’s American political disarray, these controversies surrounding social injustice are still as relevant as ever. LOEWE stands by Visual AIDS and their fight to preserve the legacy of the fight against the AIDS crisis by featuring David Wojnarowicz on their new line of classic t-shirts and donating the proceeds directly to them.

LOEWE features four t-shirts, each printed with a different inspiring piece by David Wojnarowicz, that are sure to raise awareness and keep the fire of conversation about AIDS kindled. These highlighted pieces chosen by the designers behind LOEWE’s genius collections are both odious and striking. Owning one of these limited edition t-shirts is guaranteed to add a unique artistic flare to your wardrobe. Now you can add some gentility to your closet and have it not only represent a great social revolution, but also support a modern take on the continued efforts of a forty year war.

You definitely can’t go wrong with getting one of these t-shirts. They’re versatile, comfortable, artistic, exclusive, and meaningful; it’s fashion with a purpose. David Wojnarowicz came up with the artwork, LOEWE came up with the design, now all you need to do in order to support Visual AIDS is to check them out online! But do it fast because these are limited editions!

Fashion with a Purpose: LOEWE Features Iconic American Artist David Wojnarowicz to Support Visual AIDS: Image Credits: www.ppowgallery.com, www.loewe.com, www.theguardian.com