The faux fur pom-pom trend has blown up over the past couple years thanks to the combined efforts of Cara Delevingne and Fendi, and for good reason: they’ve made the iconic item more sophisticated than ever before. Now, designer Ashley Cole is giving everyone an even more stylish way to wear them: on your feet! She started her brand Cecelia New York, named after her eldest daughter, in 2013 and ever since has created trendy, functional footwear for women on the go. Now, she’s taking the pom-pom trend to a whole new level this fall. Trust us: if you haven’t tried the pom-pom trend yet, you will want to now. Here are the faux fur pom-pom shoes we love from Cecelia New York, all available on Anthropologie.com.

Cecelia New York Liv Pommed Block Heels in Black or Grey, $208

Two-inch block heels are definitely “in” at the moment, but the ankle strap and single pom added to this shoe brings this style from cute to trendy. We love the colors in this pom the most. Available in either black or grey, these shoes are fun, perfect for a cocktail party or evening event, and the low heel makes this style easy to wear and office-appropriate.

Cecelia New York Faux Fur Pom Front Booties in Neutral, $248

Everyone’s fall repertoire should contain at least one pair of tan or neutral booties. Not only do they pretty much go with anything, but they are also incredibly flattering. Kick your average tan booties up a notch with these pom-pom booties, which have three poms lining the front of the boot. The poms give off a cozy, warm vibe and the block heel takes these from casual to classy.

Cecelia New York Faux Fur Pom Front Booties in Black, $248

If you’re feeling adventurous, these booties in black will be sure to get heads turning. In the same style as the neutral booties, these tick all the boxes for a fall must-have (black, suede, and a block heel) while making a bold statement with the multi-colored faux fur pom-poms. Get your hands on these Italian-made leather booties and you’ll want to wear them every chance you get.

Shop the Cecelia New York collection at anthropologie.com and cecelianewyork.com

Read more Fashion articles on ClicheMag.com

Faux Fur Pom-Pom Shoes We Love From Cecelia New York: Photographs courtesy of Anthropologie