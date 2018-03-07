Our Favorite 2018 Awards Season Looks

From the Golden Globes to the Oscars, the biggest starlets in Hollywood have gathered together on numerous occasions in 2018 to celebrate achievements in television, film, music, production, and more. With every awards ceremony comes a glamorous red carpet pre-show, where celebrities dazzle in the latest luxury brands from Prada to Chanel. Each show brings its own variety of eye-catching trends and styles that are sure to dominate the majority of the year. From blush pinks to deep v-necks, textures to patterns, and one-shoulders to bow fronts, the celebrities know how to make a statement! Below are some of our favorite looks from this year’s Awards Season.

The Golden Globes Awards

Both Zoe Kravitz and Dove Cameron stunned in their black sheath silhouettes. Simple, yet elegant, these sleek looks are the perfect combination of effortless beauty and breathtaking at the same time. Kravitz and Cameron reinforce the statement that less is more, especially when it comes to dresses. Paired with statement earrings or a bow-tie belt, this sophisticated look makes a statement without being over the top.

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier

Photo Credit: refiney29.com

Critics’ Choice Awards

These looks are minimalistic, yet elegant. Traditional shades of black or white never fail to stun, especially when worn in a classy style such as these. The red carpets are known for their bold outfit choices, but these are two looks the average person would actually consider wearing. While Hyland’s dress resembles Haute Couture, it is eye-catching enough to turns heads without distracting from her natural beauty. Dern, who opted for a sleek jumpsuit, is both refined and beautiful in her black ensemble.

Sarah Hyland in Naeem Khan

Laura Dern in Balmain

Photo Credit: harpersbazaar.com

The Producers Guild of America Awards

A little black dress is always an appropriate outfit choice. Both Robbie and Longoria dazzled on the red carpet with their sleek dresses complete with shoulder pads or puffy sleeves. Styled with minimal accessories and a pair of black heels, these were easily two of the most sophisticated looks worn during the Awards Season by the starlets.

Margot Robbie in Louis Vuitton

Eva Longoria in Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: independent.ie

The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Kristen Bell’s deep pink dress and Yara Shahidi’s sleek black jumpsuit were two of the most breathtaking outfits on the red carpet. The rich color of Bell’s dress stands out from the crowd and compliments her soft features nicely. Shahidi’s jumpsuit is a classic, elegant look, and the trail of fabric adds a unique detail. Another set of simple looks paired with subtle accessories or a deep shade of lipstick that reinforce natural beauty.

Kristen Bell in J. Mendel

Yara Shahidi in Ralph Lauren

Photo Credit: vanityfair.com

The Grammys

Camila Cabello and Hailee Steinfeld walked the red carpet in bold pops of color. Vibrant colors always stand out against the crowd, especially bold reds or purples. Both Cabello’s and Steinfeld’s dresses feature flattering cut outs on either the front or the side of the dresses and show off their curves nicely. Cabello paired hers with a disco ball clutch and Steinfeld wore purple pointed toe boots for an added flair.

Camila Cabello in Vivienne Westwood

Hailee Steinfeld in Alexandre Vauthier

Photo Credit: teenvogue.com

The British Academy of Film and Television Academy Awards

Both Angelina Jolie and Emma Roberts were stunning in their classic black dresses. Jolie, in her elegant bardot style dress made of velvet, captured the crowd’s attention with her beauty. Paired with simple black heels and statement earrings, her simplicity is timeless. Roberts, in a low-cut black couture dress, has a slit on the side similar to Jolie’s dress. She also choose simple black heels and statement earrings to complete the look without taking away from the dress. The stars wore black to this event to stand in solidarity with the Time’s Up Movement, which provides support to those who have experienced sexual harassment.

Angelina Jolie in Ralph and Russo

Emma Roberts in Schiaparelli

Photo Credit: usweekly.com

Independent Spirit Awards

For this event, the dresses ranged in all different colors and styles. Patterns and textures were popular elements of most of the stars’ dresses, especially Amanda Seyfried’s and Saoirse Ronan’s. Seyfried, wearing a graceful white dress with lace detailing, opted for a simple ponytail and nude heels to complete the look.There are several cutouts on the front of the dress and a high-low element on the sides but the dress is every bit as elegant as Seyfried. While Ronan’s dress is much brighter, the floral pattern and beaded neckline adds character. The statement earrings she paired it match perfectly as do her gold heels.

Amanda Seyfried in Alexander McQueen

Saoirse Ronan in Prada

Photo Credit: hollywoodreporter.com

The Oscars

Haute Couture gowns thrived at the Oscars this year. From lace to floral print designs, some of the most beautiful gowns were worn to this event on March 4. Allison Williams and Mira Sorvino both wore nude dresses, which was a popular color at this awards show. While the colors of their dresses are fair, the detailing is exquisite. Williams’ dress is complete with a beaded bodice, and Sorvino’s dress is covered in fabric flowers for extra elegance. Simple jewelry and accessories were worn by both to avoid taking away from the gowns.

Allison Williams in Armani Privé Couture

Mira Sorvino in Romona Kevža

Photo Credit: celebmafia.com

