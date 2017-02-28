Velvet has been huge this season, and it doesn’t seem to be leaving anytime soon. From complete velvet pieces to subtle trimmings and linings, velvet is all over the fashion scene. Plenty of designers know this trend is here to stay and have continued producing velvet garments, accessories, and even footwear such as velvet sandals. The fabric is edgy and sexy, and has come a long way from the gothic-esque era. Check out our top 4 perfect pieces to satisfy your velvet frenzy.

The Viera Velvet Bralette from Nasty Gal will be your savior this season. The plunging neckline makes the crushed burgundy piece provocative. Try wearing it under a leather jacket with a pair of black high-waisted jeans for a rock-n-roll look. It even looks great underneath a low-cut shirt.

Lucky Brand added the fun velvet factor in their sophisticated, yet charming, Velvet Midi Dress. Featuring a back button closure and side slits, the floral velvet patterned dress is your new little black (velvet) dress.

Everyone needs a solid baseball cap when on the go, or when you’re simply having a bad hair day. The velvet baseball cap from Asos in blue is soft, yet flashy. From day to night, you can’t go wrong in velvet!

Are you obsessed with leggings? If so, you need to get your hands on the Lyssé Mara Velvet Leggings. It’s a fun take on the basic black legging look by adding some pizazz with the shine of velvet. Leggings that are made from thin fabric sometimes end up being see-through and show your undergarments, but the Lyssé leggings are thicker and warmer.

4 Perfect Pieces to Satisfy Your Velvet Frenzy. Image courtesy of Pinterest.