Frankies Bikinis Channels the Summer of Love

Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello has been taking the fashion industry by storm with her swimsuit lines for years. Being one of the youngest designers to feature her collections during Miami Swim Week in 2014, Aiello is no stranger to success. The Malibu-raised fashionista has seen her designs on supermodels and celebrities such as Candice Swanepoel, Ireland Baldwin, and even social media queen Kylie Jenner!

Now back with an even bigger splash this summer, Frankies Bikinis is now featuring their newest collection called The Summer of Love, focusing on female empowerment. With must-have tropical tie-dyes, sweet florals, and bold solids to mix and match, Frankies has every swim look in mind. Ranging from edgy and daring to relaxed and carefree, these unique and sexy swimsuits are tailored to channel every girl’s inner confidence.



Cliché: Why is The Summer of 1966 special for you?

Francesca Aiello: For this collection, I wanted to pump up the volume and have fun. I was inspired by the psychedelic ‘60s, an era of social, musical, and artistic change. I always want women to feel beautiful and empowered when they put on a Frankies bikini, and nothing says female empowerment like the 1960s when the bikini finally became accepted into women’s lives.

What are some of the best features of this new line?

The best features of this collection would have to be our unique and signature crochet accents and all of our amazing prints.

What can you tell us about the fit, style, and design of the bikinis?

This collection is full of flirty bardot necklines, ultra-feminine lace-up detailing, and Frankies Bikinis’ signature boho-chic crochet accents, in the psychedelic 1960s.

How is this collection’s design different from every other brand?

We always try to strive for flirty and feminine pieces with a twist of boho. We have some amazing new one-pieces with lace up sides, which have become our super flirty and popular pieces from this collection!

Ashley Moore was an excellent model choice for this collection. What inspired you to feature her for your lookbook?

I was already a huge fan of Ashley Moore and casted her to walk in our RE17 fashion show, which is when I really fell in love and knew she would be perfect for the SS17 campaign.

How is Frankies Bikinis better than the average brand?

Frankies has distinguished itself from other brands for many reasons. One being our intricate designs and prints—making us recognizable to almost everyone!

What is the ultimate goal for the brand as a whole as well as for the new collection?

The ultimate goal is to keep making unique suits that make girls of all shapes feel beautiful!

What is your inspiration behind Frankies Bikinis and what motivates you to continue to work hard to produce quality bathing suits?

I am inspired by everything constantly. Ever since beginning Frankies, I’ve always been on the lookout for inspo!

What is your favorite piece from The Summer of 1966 collection?

I would say the Stella Crochet bikini and the Valentina!

Frankies Bikinis Channels the Summer of Love: Featured image and all images courtesy of frankiesbikinis.com