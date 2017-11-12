Fresh, New Ways to Rock Plaid This Season

If you’re anything like me, when you think plaid, you immediately think Gossip Girl. Images of Serena and Blair galavanting around the Big Apple in short plaid skirts and headbands plague your mind, and you can’t seem to shake that stigma. You would never go out in plaid for fear of coming across as a Waldorf wanna-be. Toss that stereotype behind you because plaid is in this season, and even Calvin Klein and Alexander Wang agree.

I have always been a plaid-vocate (yes, cheap pun intended). Each year as the air turns crisp and pumpkin-spiced everything starts to resurface, the first thing I break out of my fall wardrobe is an oversized plaid scarf that may be a few years past its prime. To me, there is no fall staple more classic than a plaid scarf. Always trendy, the plaid scarf is the simplest way to elevate nearly any outfit. All the heart eyes for the plaid scarf, ya’ll.

Showing up in fashion weeks all over the world, plaid has made an appearance on blazers, pants, and dresses. As the fashion world continues to throw it back to the ‘60s and ‘70s, it only makes sense that plaid has reappeared as the “it” fall pattern. But the print doesn’t have to bring back haunting memories of your horrific school uniform. By selecting unexpected pieces and pairing them with more neutral layers, you can rock plaid in an elegant way.

Try out something a little more adventurous than your go-to flannel, like this modern, sheer button down. And yes, you can wear white past labor day.

While joggers may be your loungewear pick of choice, they aren’t exactly office appropriate. But this bold, plaid, jogger-style pant is stylish enough for any working gal. Just add pumps!

Is there anything that screams pumpkin carving season more than a plaid bag? We think not. With this preppy accessory, you can add a punch to any outfit without drowning in the bold print.

