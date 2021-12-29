From Closet to Chair: When Fashion Meets Function

When you think of designer brands like Gucci, Versace, or Louis Vuitton, chances are that your first thoughts are about fashion and clothing. You would not be incorrect to think so. After all, these are well-known high fashion houses. However, they are also something more. Many high fashion brands such as these have now branched out of the fashion world and into different sectors of the home goods world. Here are five brands that aren’t just making clothing these days.

Dolce and Gabbana

Dolce and Gabbana recently launched their first home decor line, which they call Casa. Casa offers a wide variety of household goods: plates and chargers, glasses, trays, cushions, and more. These items are all made to the same standard that fans have come to expect from the D&C clothing line. The designers hold a commitment to crafting items that let customers tailor their homes to their individual interests as easily as they tailor an item of clothing. Customers can shop within curated collections, or mix and match across the website in order to find the perfect fit for their home.

Gucci

Gucci launched their home decor line back in 2017, and it’s been turning heads ever since. Called Gucci Decor, the line offers a variety of chairs, stools, folding screens, and smaller home decor items. There is even a selection of wallpapers. All feature the distinct Gucci style and motifs that customers may be hoping to see. The items also come with the typically Gucci price tag, allowing fans to enjoy the prestige of high-quality items that will serve them and their households for many years to come.

Ralph Lauren

This luxury brand has definitely made the mark on the home furnishing market with their Ralph Lauren Home collection. Ralph Lauren Home was originally launched in 1983, making them ones of the first clothing designers to venture into home design. The line features soft goods such as linens, rugs, and cushions, as well as larger furniture pieces such as bookcases, sofas, and even bed frames. Like other brands, the home furnishing line closely follows the styles and patterns of the Ralph Lauren clothing lines.

Louis Vuitton

The Objets Nomades collection by Louis Vuitton is a furniture line that is inspired by travel. To facilitate that look and feel, all the pieces in the line are designed by a variety of internationally-renowned designers. The result of these collaborations is a line of items that push the bounds of form and design while remaining functional enough for use. Each piece evokes travel, whether you are taking them on the road (such as the iconic trunk bed) or using them to decorate your own home.

Armani

Last, but certainly not least, on the list is another line called Casa. This one is brought to market by Armani. Utilizing its design philosophy of elegance and simplicity, the line of furniture, lighting, and carpet options has found itself in a variety of settings since its launch in 2004. Perhaps no place better displays the pieces than the Armani Hotel in Dubai. The hotel is decorated with Armani furniture, flooring, lighting, and accessories throughout its 160 rooms and suites.

It’s pretty clear that the ability to make designer clothes doesn’t preclude a fashion house from making other beautiful things. For these five brands and the others who have joined them, the voyage into the home decor world has been a fruitful one. Not only does it benefit the business to diversify, but the variety of offerings lets loyal customers bring their favorite designer into every element of their daily life. The next time you find yourself in the market for new home furnishings, why not give a designer brand a look?

