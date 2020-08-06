From Ordinary To Stylish: 4 Tips To Switch Up Your Clothes

Today we want to provide you with 4 tips to switch up your clothes. It is Monday and you are going to be late for work again. Now, why is that? You are rummaging through your closet and going through a bit of a crisis not finding anything to wear. There’s the same black sheath dress you wore last Thursday to a meeting with your boss, the same red pantsuit you wore to lunch with your colleagues, the same black heels you wear for every occasion, and the list goes on and on and on.

We have all been there. We often think that our clothes are not as good or fancy as those of our friend’s or our colleagues. And what do we do? After dwelling on it for about 10 minutes, we decide to wear the same black sheath dress we wore last week.

But guess what? We are here to tell you that you can change your so-called ordinary clothes into stylish ones with just a few touch-ups. Keep on reading to find out what you can do to change up your clothes and wear something entirely new.

It’s T-shirt time!

First, let’s start with the most ordinary clothes we have: T-shirts.

We often feel like a white or black t-shirt with just a simple picture design on it seems dull. However, you can always show your personal style by spicing up your outfit with a shirt that is colorful and includes cool writing like I can do all things through Christ shirt. There is such a variety of t-shirts with cool writings and you can find the ones that best fit your personality and things that you are aligned with. It is great when you buy clothing from places that support your beliefs and values, like for example donating a percentage of the profit which goes to the impoverished children all around the world. So, you can be stylish and charitable at the same time.

Photo by Spenser Selover from Pexels

Jeans never go out of style

Second, let’s take a look at how you can combine your jeans with a cute blouse. You might think that it doesn’t look good when you combine your ripped jeans with a simple classic top, but sometimes, going simple is so much better. Even if you feel like your outfit does not seem memorable, put on some statement accessories and you have yourself a perfect outfit for a night out with your friends.

Dresses to impress

What about dresses? Since fashion trends change every season, we see all kinds of new and quirky styles to make it to the runways. We certainly never thought that we would be wearing a slip dress with slides. All you need is to find a silky dress or any type of comfortable luxurious material and some cool slides and you are ready to go meet your friends for brunch. It also works for semi-formal parties. Many supermodels and bloggers have begun the trend of combining laid-back dresses with sneakers, too.

So, what is the newest fashion trend? Put on a pair of jeans, a cute blouse or a plain t-shirt, add a cool necklace or a colorful bracelet and you got yourself a “fashionable” outfit that didn’t take too long to combine. Something that you may wear on a Sunday to go to the store turns out to be the same outfit you may wear for a night out.

Let’s talk tricks!

Besides going casual and adding a piece of jewelry to look stylish, you can also try altering your clothes. Here are a few tricks to make them breathe in some new life.

You can always upgrade your old denim jacket and decorate it with embroidered details. All you need are some colorful threads and a needle to sew them in. Also, if you want to be more creative, you can make a cool denim skirt out of your ripped jeans. Again, you can combine it with a crop top and some Converse sneakers and you are good to go.

What has also become a new fashion trend is decorating your plain white sneakers with embroidery. These decorations include painting your sneakers with watercolors or sewing in some design patches onto them.

Lastly, let’s not forget the newest makeup trends and hairstyles. Have you noticed that on some recent fashion week shows, the supermodels have little to almost no makeup on? As the fashion trends change from designer clothes and high platform stiletto heels to regular clothes from Gap and flats and sneakers, makeup trends also change. Almost every model or a blogger settles for a minimalistic look with maybe just a pop of lipstick and a messy bun to make it more noticeable.

Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

So, tomorrow, when you are getting ready for work or to go out with your friends, don’t be afraid to pull out an old dress and style it with some cool jacket you have not worn in a long time. You can even combine a t-shirt with office pants and just add a piece of jewelry and some heels, and you will look fabulous. Don’t be shy and dig deeper into yourself and find that creative side that you have been hiding for years now. If you can’t do that, then you can always turn to some influencers and copy their ideas. They will never know!

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay