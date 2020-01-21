From Simple to Simply Stunning: How to Accessorize a Black Dress

So who wants to learn how to accessorize a black dress? Never before have three letters transformed the fashion industry quite like these: LBD. A staple in every woman’s closet, the Little Black Dress is synonymous with classic style. Dressed down, it’s the perfect everyday ensemble, taking you from the cubicle to the farmer’s market with ease. Dressed up, it’s an unforgettable formal piece, sure to turn any head in the room.

Yet, for all its versatility, the LBD can feel a little plain when it’s unadorned. The good news? You’ve never seen a more stunning blank slate. Today, we’re sharing how to accessorize a black dress and add even more options to your closet. Ready to learn more? Let’s get started!

1. Incorporate Statement Jewelry

Of course, the ideal way to dress up your dress is to add a few fun pieces of statement jewelry! While there’s a time and a place for dainty silver chains and delicate gold bracelets, this isn’t it.

Rather, this is the time to go bold or go home! Grab your dramatic turquoise choker, stunning ruby ring or stacks of shimmery bangles. The one rule of thumb? It has to have color and lots of it! This turns your LBD into a backdrop, allowing your favorite pieces to shine.

2. Add a Dynamic Jacket

Even if it’s the middle of the summer, you can’t go wrong when you pair an iconic, solid-black dress with a shimmery metallic jacket. For a more formal look, opt for more structured pieces that give dimension and flair to your outfit. If you’re heading to the office, you can keep it simple with a lightweight cardigan.

Depending on the cut of your dress, either a long or short jacket will work. You can also take your body type into consideration when shopping for the perfect piece! You want to select one that flatters your curves and accentuates all of your best features!

3. Throw on a Menswear Shirt

Hear us out on this one. Why would you add a shirt on top of your beloved LBD? And a buttoned-down menswear one, at that?

The short answer? Because it’s infinitely sexy, adds a ton of allure, and transforms your dress into a form-fitting skirt that lets it pull double duty. If you want to look more relaxed, leave the shirt unbuttoned, roll up the sleeves, and let your accessories do the talking.

Otherwise, button the shirt halfway up, cinching it at the waist if it’s too big. This makes it look like you’re wearing a camisole, the menswear shirt, and a skirt on the bottom! You can also try this look with your favorite sweater or blouse. You’ll never by a separate skirt again!

4. Add Sass with Shoes

They might be at the very bottom of your look, but the right pair of shoes can make a world of difference. Few accessories allow you to showcase your style personality quite as these do.

Want to reveal your inner punk rocker? Grab your most formal LBD and throw on a pair of Converse All-Stars! This is a fun way to add a little irreverence to your look and remind passersby that you don’t take fashion too seriously!

Want to add some major sass? Grab a great pair of animal-print heels and throw on a coordinating belt. You can also find great scarves and tights in fierce leopard, cheetah, or zebra patterns!

5. Carry a Bright Bag

Sometimes, it’s less about what you’re wearing and more about what you’re carrying. Not in the mood to dress up your LBD with a belt, scarf or jacket? Why not keep it simple and add a great handbag instead?

From high-fashion to casual, you can find a variety of bags that pop against a black background. If you want to draw attention to it, opt for an ornate version with sparkly, bright jewel tones. Otherwise, you can always carry a classic nude tote for instant style and practicality.

6. Don’t Forget Hair and Makeup

What if the brightest thing about your look wasn’t your clothes, but your lip color? When you go basic on the bottom, you’re free to get a little wild on the top! Slick your hair back and swipe on a great red lipstick for a look that screams Aubrey Hepburn.

In the mood for a little more glamour? Tease your hair at the roots and pull it into a half ponytail, tugging at the bump to add volume once you tie it back. Keep the rest of your makeup simple but add a dramatic cat eye with liquid liner. Voila! Your LBD isn’t so drab anymore.

This is an especially fun trick to try for a special formal event, such as the prom! While you might not want to make a grand entrance with a pair of bright heels or a bold jacket, a pretty pink lip stain or pin-curled hair can add just the right touch of glam.

7. Cinch at the Waist

Finally, let’s talk about shape. You can find little black dresses in a variety of shapes, from flowing to fitted. For a more bohemian look, choose one with long, flowy layers that include ruffly embellishments and special lace touches. Or, you can also find form-fitting or low-cut dresses that lean more toward the glamorous and sexy side.

Either way, you can add a quick burst of style with a belt! If your dress is tight, mix it up with a loose metal belt, such as a stainless steel chain. Allow it to lay casually along your hips and find a pair of silver heels to coordinate.

If your dress is looser, go the opposite route and cinch it in to shapen it up. You’ll have a greater variety of materials to pick from, including woven designs or classic skinny leather ones. You can even tie a pretty, patterned scarf around your waist!

How to Accessorize a Black Dress and Make It Your Own

True, the LBD is a must-have in almost every woman’s closet. Still, you’re not every woman.

You deserve to know how to accessorize a black dress to show off your personal style! From stunning necklaces to understated handbags, there are plenty of ways to inject your personality into every look you create.

