Gisele Bündchen rejects being labeled a model because she says the title doesn’t define her. In a new interview with Vogue, the 37-year-old explained modeling is just her career.

“I’m not a model,” she asserted. “Modeling is a job that I do, a career that I’ve had. It allowed me to see the world, and I was well paid for it. But it never defined me,” Bündchen stressed.

Beginning her career at the tender age of 14-years-old, Bündchen also pointed out that she struggled with all of the attention that came with modeling.

“I was a fish out of water in fashion. I was always like, Let me go to the job and go home,” she told Vogue.

According to People, the mother of two has walked 500 runways and has appeared on 2,000 magazine covers.

The fashion superstar also opened up about her thoughts on the new age of modeling. She admitted that social media is not of her generation and she is reluctant to use it.

“If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it,” she said.

Bündchen added that her younger sister created her Instagram account and is the who reminds her to post selfies.

Tune in tonight to @fallontonight #tmmeditation A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 5, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

“If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets,” she told Vogue. “It’s not my generation—I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser,” she continued.

Bündchen is gearing up for the release of her first book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, in October, which will reveal the ups and downs that have helped shape who she is today.

Bündchen’s full interview is available in the July issue of Vogue where she is also the cover star. She was photographed in Tulum, Mexico donning styles from Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, Bottega Veneta, and more.

Gisele Bündchen Rejects Being Labeled a Model: Photographs courtesy of @gisele on Instagram