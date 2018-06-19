Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen Rejects Being Labeled a Model

by Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Gisele Bündchen Rejects Being Labeled a Model

Gisele Bündchen rejects being labeled a model because she says the title doesn’t define her. In a new interview with Vogue, the 37-year-old explained modeling is just her career.

“I’m not a model,” she asserted. “Modeling is a job that I do, a career that I’ve had. It allowed me to see the world, and I was well paid for it. But it never defined me,” Bündchen stressed.

Beginning her career at the tender age of 14-years-old, Bündchen also pointed out that she struggled with all of the attention that came with modeling.

“I was a fish out of water in fashion. I was always like, Let me go to the job and go home,” she told Vogue.

According to People, the mother of two has walked 500 runways and has appeared on 2,000 magazine covers.

The fashion superstar also opened up about her thoughts on the new age of modeling. She admitted that social media is not of her generation and she is reluctant to use it.

“If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it,” she said.

Bündchen added that her younger sister created her Instagram account and is the who reminds her to post selfies.

Tune in tonight to @fallontonight #tmmeditation

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

“If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets,” she told Vogue. “It’s not my generation—I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser,” she continued.

Bündchen is gearing up for the release of her first book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, in October, which will reveal the ups and downs that have helped shape who she is today.

I´m excited to announce the publication of my book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I’ve learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience. I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today! (Link bio or http://bit.ly/LessonsbyGisele) ✨📔🤗 Animada para dividir com vocês o meu livro. Resgatar algumas histórias que vivi, o que aprendi nestes meus 37 anos, assim como os valores e as ferramentas que me guiaram para chegar onde cheguei tem sido uma experiência profunda e transformadora. Fico feliz em poder compartilhar um pouco desta jornada de altos e baixos que me trouxeram até aqui. http://bit.ly/LessonsbyGisele

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Bündchen’s full interview is available in the July issue of Vogue where she is also the cover star. She was photographed in Tulum, Mexico donning styles from Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, Bottega Veneta, and more.

Check out more Celebrity articles at ClicheMag.com
Gisele Bündchen Rejects Being Labeled a Model: Photographs courtesy of @gisele on Instagram

,

← Previous post

Incredibles 2 Was Good, But It Wasn’t Incredible

Next post →

Straw Bag Must-Haves for Summer
You may also like
Fashion with a Purpose: LOEWE Features Iconic American Artist David Wojnarowicz to Support Visual AIDS
Fashion with a Purpose: LOEWE Features Iconic American Artist David Wojnarowicz to Support Visual AIDS
Janelle Monae Redefines Tuxedo and Pantsuit Fashion
Janelle Monae Redefines Tuxedo and Pantsuit Fashion
5 Sunglass Trends for Summer 2018
5 Sunglass Trends for Summer 2018

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Nastia Liukin & Shantel VanSanten
Inside, cover star Nastia Liukin opens up about her life as a gymnast, how she plans on inspiring the next generation.

READ NOW FOR FREE
Shantel Vansanten Cliche June July 2018 Cover
close-link

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter