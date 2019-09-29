If you ever wanted to learn about marketing on Instagram, listen up. There is no denying that social media is one of the most important tools in terms of marketing today. It does not matter whether you are a business owner or you are your business, for example, you are a model, then you need to use social media to your advantage. One platform that is booming at the moment is Instagram. This is a photo-based social media platform, which is used by a huge number of people all over the world. With that being said, read on to discover great ideas for marketing on Instagram.

Take inspiration from those who do Instagram well – A good place to start is by seeing what other people are doing in the world of Instagram. For example, if you are a model, you can take inspiration from the likes of Ashley Liz Cooper. The best way to learn is to see how the most successful accounts are doing this. This does not mean you should simply copy but it helps you to get a good understanding of what works and what does not.

Use Instagram stories – Instagram stories present a great way for you to generate leads. These differ from standard Instagram posts because of their slideshow format. Of course, they are only available for a limited period of time too, which is 24 hours. Therefore, you can use this feature to your advantage. The prominent position of Instagram stories by the timer is a big help. Stickers, text, and face fillers can make it easy to edit images and to make your stories as eye-catching as possible.

Use free Instagram tools – The next tip is to make sure you make the most of the different Instagram tools that are available today. There are a lot of free tools out there that can help you by giving you insights. Through statistics on the likes of engagement data and impressions, you will get an understanding of what works and what does not, and this will help you to tweak your strategy and keep improving.

Partner with influencers – Last but not least, a great way to reach a wider number of people is to partner with influencers. This is a major trend in social media marketing today. You can get your brand out in front of a huge number of potential customers if you partner up with the right people.

So there you have it: some great tips to help you make the most of Instagram marketing. There is no denying that Instagram is an amazing platform for reaching your audience and enhancing your brand presence. However, make sure you stay on top of the latest trends so that you can truly leverage this platform and everything it has to offer.

