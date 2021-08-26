Hey Girl, Join The Hidden Family!

If you haven’t heard of Hidden Fashion, then get to know! Inspired by street style and pop culture, they are continuously pushing the boundaries of fashion with items available for everyone and every occasion – regardless of your budget.

As it’s hot girl summer, Hidden Fashion remains up to date with the latest bikini trends, showcasing similar looks worn by celebrity icons. Kim Kardashian recently posted an Instagram photo wearing a sporty orange bikini and Hidden Fashion has an almost identical one on offer for just $9.60!

(Hidden Fashion https://www.hiddenfashion.com/products/orange-crinkle-v-front-bikini-bottoms)

(Kim Kardashian’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTUbtLAyWQ/)

If you’re not a fan of bikinis, then Hidden Fashion also has co-ords. Hidden Fashion has a beautiful baby blue co-ord available for only $13.72, similar to Kendall Jenner’s.

(Hidden Fashion’s website https://www.hiddenfashion.com/products/light-blue-ribbed-v-neck-cami-cycling-shorts-co-ord)

(Kendall Jenner’s instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CSaWvACpvwD/)

Hidden Fashion pride themselves in making fashion available to everyone despite their budget. They frequently have designer dupes available such as their Bottega Veneta Padded black sandals lookalikes for only $13.04.

(Hidden Fashion’s website https://www.hiddenfashion.com/products/black-woven-padded-leather-look-sliders)

If you’re unsure how to dress your body type or stay up to date with trends then Hidden Fashion offers a wide range of tips and tricks through their fashion edits, ‘Shop by Occasion’ and even on their own blogs!

