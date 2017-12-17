With the holidays looming around the corner, the Christmas gift shopping frenzy begins its crescendo. You may have found the perfect gift for mom, grandma, and the dog, but if you’re anything like us, buying for the men in your life seems an impossible task. Before you toss up your hands and yell “ba-humbug!” check out our (sustainable) holiday gift guide for him. Christmas is about giving after all, but the giving shouldn’t be limited to your immediate friends and family. This year, give a little something back to the environment with sustainable gifts that look, feel, and do good.

Bamboo Revolution

What man in your life couldn’t use a new watch? Always a crowd pleaser, a watch is a classic, timeless (pun intended) gift. The South African-based brand Bamboo Revolution offers stunningly beautiful, handcrafted bamboo watches made from locally sourced materials. This watch is also a great option for preservation enthusiasts, as Bamboo Revolution donates a portion of their proceeds to Project Rhino KwaZulu-Natal, an anti-rhino-poaching initiative. This is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Finisterre

For the outdoorsman in your life, nothing is more practical (and appreciated) than a good winter coat. But when that coat is made almost entirely of recycled material? Well, you’ve got a winner on your hands. The U.K.-based brand Finisterre is dedicated to creating sustainable and functional products, designed for men with a love of adventure. The True North Commons Parka is both smart and sharp, just like that special someone.

Dancing Dingo

Another classic gift; you can never go wrong with good cologne. It can be a struggle to find a scent that you know he’ll like, but if frankincense and myrrh could please baby Jesus, they are sure to please your dad, brother, husband, or boyfriend. Plus you can rest assured that all of Dancing Dingo’s scents are all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Holiday Fashion Gift Guide For Him: Feature Image Courtesy of Finisterre