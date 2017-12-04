Fashion

Holiday Fashion Gift Guide For Her

by Monday, December 4, 2017

Now that we’re officially in December, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Now is the time to gather together the perfect gift ideas! For the fashionista, the holidays are the ideal time of year to add new pieces of clothing and accessories to one’s existing wardrobe. From sporty styles to trendy looks, we’ve got you covered this holiday season as you begin shopping for your posh family and friends.

 

For the Chic, Trendy Girl:

From choker tops to knee-high boots, the trendy look has taken off this year among girls as one of the most popular styles. Join in on fashion’s latest craze with our picks for outfit ideas and accessories to modernize any outfit.

Bell Sleeve Choker Neck Sweater by Vince Camuto, www.nordstrom.com ($53.40)

Black Suede Over the Knee Boots, www.lulus.com ($49)

Steve Madden Classic Plaid Blanket Square Scarf, www.macys.com ($22)

1 2 3 4
, 1

A spunky brunette with a passion for pink, Nicolette is a Fashion Writer at Cliché Magazine. In her spare time, she enjoys running, reading, and blogging about the latest fashion trends. Follow her on Instagram @nicolettemuro and @thepinkprep.

← Previous post

5 of Our Favorite Holiday Films
You may also like
Jeff Michaels Releases New Holiday Single “It’s Been A Long Time, Christmas”
Jeff Michaels Releases New Holiday Single “It’s Been A Long Time, Christmas”
Add a Little Sparkle to Your Holidays With These Pieces
Add a Little Sparkle to Your Holidays With These Pieces
5 Favorite Pieces From Petite Studio’s Winter Collection
5 Favorite Pieces From Petite Studio’s Winter Collection

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Madison Iseman & Emma Kenney
Inside, cover star Madison Iseman opens up about her role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the importance of self-care; cover star Emma Kenney talks season 8 of Shameless and her hopes for the series.
READ NOW FOR FREE!
Emma Kenney cover girl Cliche Magazine
Powered by ConvertPlug

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter