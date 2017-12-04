Holiday Fashion Gift Guide For Her

Now that we’re officially in December, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Now is the time to gather together the perfect gift ideas! For the fashionista, the holidays are the ideal time of year to add new pieces of clothing and accessories to one’s existing wardrobe. From sporty styles to trendy looks, we’ve got you covered this holiday season as you begin shopping for your posh family and friends.

For the Chic, Trendy Girl:

From choker tops to knee-high boots, the trendy look has taken off this year among girls as one of the most popular styles. Join in on fashion’s latest craze with our picks for outfit ideas and accessories to modernize any outfit.

Bell Sleeve Choker Neck Sweater by Vince Camuto, www.nordstrom.com ($53.40)

Black Suede Over the Knee Boots, www.lulus.com ($49)

Steve Madden Classic Plaid Blanket Square Scarf, www.macys.com ($22)