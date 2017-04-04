Hop Into Spring: The Perfect Easter Dresses

Flowers are blooming, the weather is warming, and Target’s $1 section is filled with colorful eggs and rabbit figurines, which can only mean one thing: Easter is fast approaching.

With all the excitement of buying candy and making plans with family, picking the perfect outfit can be a little overwhelming. You want to dress nice, but be comfortable; wear something cute but modest; and just when you think you’ve found the perfect dress–it’s sold out. Luckily we’ve curated a collection of dresses perfect for Easter service and the egg hunt later.

Youthful in Yellow





Mustard yellow is always a head turner, and in a sea of pastels at easter brunch, this dress is sure to make a statement. The crochet pattern and fringe hemline details make this piece unique enough for even the most fashionable bohemian gal. Refreshingly trendy, pair this piece with some fun jewelry and you’ll be sure to elicit compliments from even the pickiest mother-in-law. (Adelaide Sheath Dress, $378.00 & Multi Jewel Tone Bracelet Set, $12.95)

Groundbreaking in Floral





Florals for spring, and especially Easter, aren’t exactly groundbreaking– but the crochet detail, gorgeous print and plunging back make up for it here (sorry Miss Priestly). Ethereal, light, and definitely comfortable, this knee length dress is perfectly girly and elegant. Tassels on the sleeves really seal the deal for us, and paired with nude lace-up heels this piece is sure to be a crowd pleaser. (Primrose Midi Dress, $350 & Kenneth Cole Berry Wrap Around Sandal, $139.95)

Effortlessly Romantic





Perfect for enjoying the sun at a garden party or paired with a chic embroidered jacket for Easter service, this romantic dress is as versatile as it is gorgeous. Delicate lace overlay makes this otherwise ordinary blue dress a cut above the rest.(Bardot Versailles Slipdress, $129 & Floral Embroidered Bomber Jacket, $68.98)



Jump For Joy





While not technically a dress, this off-the -shoulder jumpsuit is too fashion forward to overlook. Perfect for the gal who just does not do dresses, this piece can be as casual or sophisticated as the accessories you pair it with. We love the carefree vibes the garden hat gives to this look, but floral heels and a stylish clutch could bring this from relaxed to chic in an instant. (Show Your Shoulder Romper, $78 & Steve Madden Women’s Carrson Ankle-Strap Dress Sandals, $89.98)

Whether you go mustard yellow or floral when April 16th rolls around, if you wear your look with confidence, you’ll always look good.

Feature Image Courtesy of Pinterest. Hop Into Spring: The Perfect Easter Dresses.