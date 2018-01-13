How Alexa Curtis is Breaking the Traditional Mold of Influencers

A powerful influencer at 20 years old, Alexa Curtis is changing the face of the blogging realm. Unlike many influencers on social media who portray the “perfect life” complete with flashy cars and an expensive wardrobe, Curtis built her career from scratch. As a young girl growing up within the public school system, Curtis experienced bullying from her peers and suffered from a lack of self-confidence as a result.

Curtis’ personal troubles in her school life inspired her to begin writing. Initially beginning her blog A Life in the Fashion Lane as a positive outlet for her struggles, her blog has now transformed into a valuable source for people searching for inspiration to fulfill their own dreams while doing so fabulously. From blog posts about self-love to the latest fashion trends, Curtis covers it all and invites readers to actively join her on her motivational journey as one of today’s upcoming lifestyle teen and parent bloggers.

Cliché: How did your personal experiences influence your blogging career?

Alexa Curtis: I come from a very small town in Eastern CT and attended public school my entire life. I always knew I was different and didn’t fit in with the traditional mold: I’d rather be in my room alone writing or dressing up than spending time hanging with other girls or playing sports. Because of that, I started getting bullied in the 7th grade, which is around the time I started my blog. For me, blogging was an outlet and became my “me” time while I was failing out of high school. I had an A in English and Ds in every other class! Once I began making money from social media, I knew I had latched onto something.

How did becoming an influencer alter your life as a writer?

Transitioning from a small town chick to a so-called “influencer” has truly changed my life and the way I view writing and business. Once I started my nonprofit, I realized that I have the power to inspire young adults across the globe and truly help them feel more confident in their bodies and follow their dreams. I like to consider my writing to be much more soulful and from the heart now, since I’m writing about more life experiences than fashion and style posts.

What made you want to pursue fashion?

Fashion was a way for me to express my personality without having to talk to people. I was so shy when I was younger, and seriously scared around boys, so I used fashion as my form of voice. I truly love finding new fashion brands nowadays that are startups and have similar messages to mine: about loving your body and being your authentic self.

Do you have any words of advice for girls struggling with their image?

Screw what people think of you. If I had listened to everyone who had said no to me along the way, I wouldn’t be where I am. People still say no to me every hour (seriously) and I never let it get to me, whether it has to do with my body or my career. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Do the best you can and don’t worry about the things you can’t control.

What is it like making a career out of your side hustle?

It’s the most incredible and terrifying feeling at the same time! I am so blessed that I get to work for myself, but that also brings responsibilities that I never thought I’d be facing at my age. Follow your dreams all the way. You never know what your dreams may turn into!

Who do you look to for inspiration?

Lately, I’ve been incredibly inspired by Demi Lovato. I watched her documentary and felt like I could relate in so many ways. I also really admire Elon Musk, G-Eazy, and Halsey. My dad inspires me a ton, too. I call him about everything!

How has your blog transitioned from a fashion blog to a lifestyle blog for teens and parents?

When I turned 16, I published an article about my experience as a model and the eating disorder that stemmed from it. When I published that article, I got so many messages from young girls and their parents asking me for advice on navigating body image issues and bullying. My blog has grown with me as I’ve gotten older, and that means new issues and life obstacles I have to face. I’d like to be an advocate for young adults on a range of topics, so that’s why I like to consider the site lifestyle for teens.

Tell me a little about your podcast and how it identifies all aspects of blogging versus only the glamorous side.

I started This is Life Unfiltered, my podcast, earlier this year, because I started to feel like I’d lost my message with some of the other opportunities I’d feature. When I’m on TV and I am all dressed up and have a full face of makeup on, the pictures are great, but how am I really inspiring people by dressing up and looking like someone completely opposite to the person I wake up looking like? On the podcast, I can talk about everything with no shame. I’m not being paid and it’s an hour every week that I truly look forward to. It’s definitely the most raw and honest side of me that anyone will ever see.

How Alexa Curtis is Breaking the Traditional Mold of Influencers: Photographed by Tristan Vanterpol