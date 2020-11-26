Have you ever wondered how has digitalisation changed 21st century fashion? In an industry that’s continually changing, technology has significantly impacted the outlook of the fashion sector following the rise of digitalisation. Over the past few decades, web-orientated platforms have altered brand approaches, consumer habits, and much more. Fundamentally, tech-based strategies aren’t only changing how forward-thinking concepts come to fruition, but they’re also having a knock-on effect on pre-existing dress codes. So, let’s take a look at how digitalisation has driven the fashion industry to new, unprecedented heights.

A Catalyst in Altering Land-Based Dress Codes

As touched on above, technology is somewhat inadvertently influencing land-based fashion trends. This is most evident in relation to casinos. Traditionally, the adrenaline-fuelled sector has emphasized real-world visitors dressing formally. For men, this has often required them to wear a tuxedo in order to fit into the high-end environment. Women, on the other hand, typically opt for elegant evening gowns when at a casino. The reason behind this formal requirement relates to the desired importance that casinos have long sought to develop surrounding their very existence. However, although the dress code isn’t universally upheld, the emergence of online platforms has forced some land-based establishments to reconsider their requirements.

The reason for this is because, of course, online casinos don’t have a dress code. Given the web-based nature of the ever-popular sector, prospective users can enjoy the latest offerings from the comfort of their own home in an outfit of their choice. If you pop over to these guys, you’ll find an array of bonus-offering operators that host highly-rated slot titles, such as Gonzo’s Quest and Starburst, along with digital variants of traditional casino games, such as baccarat, blackjack, and poker. Following their modern-day appeal, increasing numbers of land-based establishments have since altered their dress codes, allowing for more informal attire.

Broader Use of Technology

According to statistics from Statista, the global apparel market’s worth is forecast to grow to £1.13 trillion in 2020. This is somewhat down the heightened use of forward-thinking concepts. Of course, there are also many examples where technology has directly revolutionised the fashion sector, including through the use of artificial intelligence. While this advancement aids production and retail, it also plays a pivotal role in styling. For example, according to a report from Medium, smart mirrors have grown in popularity in recent times. The concept – which is in action in Rebecca Minkoff’s flagship store in New York – allows consumers to artificially test outfits, as well as receiving recommendations from the AI-powered creation.

Furthermore, forward-thinking advancements are also targeting the industry’s sustainability. As per CNN, Teemill, a UK-based startup business, utilise technology to minimise fashion waste. Through the use of renewable energy, the company manufacture and recycle t-shirts, thus reducing excess production and monetary waste. Through creating their products with natural components, the materials can be repeatedly used, thus aiding in their goal of creating a circular economy.

Technology Sparks Change in Various Ways

Ultimately, there can be no doubts that advancements are helping to create a more fluid and sustainable fashion industry. Given the size of the market, retailers are now accepting greater responsibility to change the industry for the better. With fewer restrictions regarding dress code, combined with less waste, few can argue that technology hasn’t been the catalyst in fashion adopting a more environmental and consumer-friendly outlook.

