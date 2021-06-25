Today we’d like to discuss how retro style clothing is making a comeback. So it seems like there is an end in sight to lockdown with restrictions lifting, and we can’t wait. As a glimpse of ‘normality’ returns, we’re seeing friends for the first time in months, hitting pubs and restaurants for an inside meal, and getting outside after what seems like an eternity inside. So, whether you want to make an impression, boost your confidence or simply feel great – your wardrobe matters this summer.

After so long of not going out, it can be challenging to think of something to wear, and for many of us, we don’t want to spend a fortune on a whole new wardrobe. Well, we have great news for you.

Didn’t you hear? Retro is in.

That’s right, retro style clothing is making a comeback in a big way, and we are completely here for it. So start digging through your wardrobe and find the brightest and best from all the old eras because whether or not this summer weather decides to make a comeback, you can be sure retro fashion has.

Don’t have anything that’s suitably retro? Reseller apps like Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Depop are great starting points to build your wardrobe with unique pieces.

Unique Style

Through all the years of fashion and the trends that have come and gone, it is safe to say that there have been ups and most definitely downs. Despite this, we have been left with some truly unique styles, especially regarding some retro style clothing.

You’ll find distinctive signature looks bound to let you stand out from the crowd and make a statement. Mod clothing originated in the late 50’s but came to the forefront of fashion in the 60’s. Since then, it has cemented itself throughout the years as one of the most unique looks around, with a slick and sharp feel.

The influence of mod fashion can still be seen throughout certain clothing pieces today and helped build what we know as modern fashion. Then there’s the oversized lapels, shoulder pads and bright colours of the 70’s era – or maybe you’re after something more classic, like a 90’s silhouette or some killer cat-eye shades?

Whatever calls to you, there’s a decade to suit, and we’re looking back fondly at retro fashion, so now is the perfect time to try your hand at dressing retro.

Timeless Pieces

Another reason why we see such a resurgence in retro style clothing because the styles never truly leave us. They’re just reimagined. Retro style clothing pops up throughout the eras with a twist to fit that time. Hawaiin shirts, for example, initially came into fashion in the early 90’s and are now the must-have shirt for any guy or girl for those summer parties and BBQs.

So when you shop retro, you know that you’re investing in timeless pieces that will always be ‘in’ for you – because what matters most is your personal style!

Tell A Story

Who doesn’t love a good story? Especially one your clothes can tell for you. Retro style clothing offers such a rich and cultural story about the time it was created, what was ‘in’ fashion, and which pieces or looks are standouts from that era. Retro clothing is a glimpse into the past, into the lives of the people that have loved the clothes before you.

For many, when wearing retro-style fashion, it’s not just about the clothes, but what they mean to the individual and their background. They’re not just mere garments but an iconic piece of history that has its own soul and story to tell.

For some, it could be a personal story; if it is possibly clothing that parents or grandparents used to wear, this legacy is carried on.

For others, it’s a chance to hark back to a period, a movement, or a sentiment that makes sense to them. Dressing in retro clothing means you’re bringing back to life a cultural moment in history and expressing yourself in a unique way!

Sustainability

Reduce, reuse and recycle. It’s the defining statement for current generations, so it’s no surprise that many of us are trying to factor it into several aspects of our lives, including our fashion. So many of us are trying to find ways to be more sustainable and make more conscious decisions about what we buy. This is where pre-loved fashion comes in.

By rehoming, shopping vintage and investing in those retro pieces, we’re ensuring that the pollution and wastage levels from the fast-fashion industry are lessened.

It’s no longer just a fashion statement we are making with our clothes.

