How to Attract Positive Attention at Work

It isn’t difficult to see why so many people feel unnoticed and undervalued at work. After all, living in a “work or die” society that regards chronic overwork as something to be lauded is liable to elicit feelings of despair from even the most collected members of the workforce. Given how much effort many of us put into our jobs, it’s only natural that we want to be noticed and rewarded accordingly. So, if attracting positive attention at work has proven to be an uphill climb for you, put the following pointers to good use.

Consistently Show Up on Time

Unsurprisingly, habitual tardiness is unlikely to do you any favors with your bosses or coworkers. Even if you’re good at meeting deadlines and are a generally dutiful worker, showing up late on a consistent basis is going to count as a major strike against you.

For one thing, coworkers who regularly show up on time are liable to become irritated if you’re not held to the same standard. Even if no offense is intended, chronic lateness gives off the impression that you’re playing by a whole different set of rules. Furthermore, if your tardiness impacts progress on group projects and other important assignments, you can expect to draw the ire of your colleagues.

Your bosses are liable to be even more frustrated by repeat tardiness than your coworkers. After all, if one employee consistently flouts their rules, it sets a bad example and tacitly encourages other team members to do the same. Furthermore, many businesses only allow employees a predetermined number of tardies before strict disciplinary measures are taken. In fact, depending on how many tardies you’ve racked up, you may even find that your continued employment is at stake.

Contribute to Group Efforts

If you and your coworkers regularly undertake collaborative projects, it’s in your best interest to be an active contributor. When tackling group projects in school, many of us would resent the people who hung back and did virtually no work – and the same general principle applies to workplace situations. So, if you contribute very little to group efforts, there’s a good chance your colleagues have taken notice – and not in a positive way.

With this in mind, make a point of chiming in whenever possible and doing your fair share of work throughout the duration of every group project. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll need to take on a leadership role, but you should be an active participant who makes meaningful contributions to every group project you and your colleagues are tasked with completing.

Celebrate Your Colleagues’ Achievements

Few things are more stressful than working in a place where everyone is constantly trying to get ahead at the expense of their colleagues. Suffice it to say, an atmosphere of perpetual one-upmanship is hardly conducive to a healthy work environment. To help distinguish yourself from self-interested coworkers, make a point of celebrating not just your own successes – but those of your colleagues, as well.

Whenever a coworker receives a well-deserved promotion or achieves an important professional milestone, put together a small celebration in their honor. Depending on the occasion, you may even want to consider getting them a gift. Should you find yourself at a loss regarding what to get them, just remember that you can’t go wrong with a good LAMY fountain pen.

Make Your Colleagues Feel Valued

In addition to celebrating your coworkers’ successes, you should consistently strive to make them feel valued. This entails regularly thanking people for their contributions to projects, letting them know how much you appreciate their efforts and not being afraid of giving credit to others. Such positive behavior can help foster a work environment of warmth and mutual support and ensure that your colleagues feel recognized and respected.

It’s easy to see why so many of us desire positive attention from our bosses and coworkers. In addition to helping us feel appreciated, praise from the aforementioned parties can help us become fixtures in our respective places of business – which can be a boon to anyone who values job security. Fortunately, getting noticed at work isn’t as difficult as you may think. So, if positive attention from the people you work with – and work for – is what you’re after, heed the tips discussed above.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons