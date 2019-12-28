If you want to know how to dress like a lottery winner then you should at least know the biggest lottery winners of all time, right? They include a woman from South Carolina who won over a billion dollars and Christina from Berlin who won over 90 million online. Here are some tips on how to dress like a lottery winner. Let’s face it, if you love fashion and happened to win the lottery, you’d have your first shopping spree ready before you could even claim your winnings. Surely you’d want to replace your closet with an entire new wardrobe minus a couple of favorites that you aren’t willing to give up. So what would you buy? After all, you’re a millionaire now so it’s important to know how to dress like a lottery winner. Here are some wardrobe pieces that you don’t want to forget and yes we are assuming you are a woman. Even if your husband won the lottery, technically you won too, right?

Stunning Dress

A sexy evening dress or two should be in every lottery winner’s closet. Now depending on your winnings, you could easily go with a Tom Ford Halter-Neck Leopard-Print Fringe Hem Gown for a cool $17k or if your looking to spend more on other elements of your wardrobe you can opt for a stunning LA FEMME High Slit Tulle Evening Dress that will only set you back $500.

Dress Suit

With all of this new found money, chances are you will want to hire a financial advisor and hopefully make a few sensible investments. If you’ve always wanted to start your own business, you might find yourself speaking with investors or other persons to help you run the business. Regardless of your business ventures, you’ll want to hire a lawyer and for these meetings, you’ll definitely want a go to dress suit that will make you look professional and sophisticated. Of course you’ll want the best money can buy, right? One of the daring business suit’s that would meet this criteria would be a Giorgio Armani Silk Tuxedo With Rhinestones for around 9k. For a more conservative and affordable option, you could go with the Anne Klein Executive Collection Single-Button A-Line Skirt Suit that was made for Macy’s.

Sexy Heels

Nothing says more about a lottery winner who loves fashion than her heels. Nowadays there are all types of heels from Kitten Heels, Pumps, Stilettos, Ankle Strap Heels, Wedge Heels to Peep Toe Heels and Ankle Booties. Whatever your flavor, this is a part of your wardrobe that you’ll definitely want to invest in several pairs. You might be wondering well how do I match my heels with my outfit. A couple of useful tips are:

Choose shoe colors that match your clothes instead of colors that compete with your clothes. Wear simple black heels or flats when wearing a dress with a bright, bold pattern. Consider neutral or ‘nude’ heels or flats if you have on a sparkly evening top.

When you win a lottery of any amount, your life will ultimately change. Some blow their money, some invest it and others simply want to redo their entire wardrobe. Now you have a few options on how to dress like a lottery winner.

