Today we want to share tips on how to dress your body type when you’re a plus size. The best way to dress to impress is to understand what type of body you are and which dresses work best for you. You should be confident that there is a perfect dress for you, regardless of what size or shape your body is.

In fact, one of the best options, when you are a plus-size, is to use a service offering ball gowns hire. Not only will you be able to rent dresses which are much more expensive than you would usually buy, but you will also be able to see what the dresses look like on other people. This can help you to choose the right dress.

Remember, the perfect dress for your body type, regardless of your size, is the one that makes you feel good. This gives you confidence and it shows.

Understanding Body Types

There are four main body types:

Apple

This is when most of your weight is carried in your shoulders and bust. Your hips tend to be narrower and there is not a well-defined waistline.

Pear

People with pear-shaped bodies have hips that are wider than their busts. This type of body often has a well-defined waist and slim arms.

Rectangle

As the name suggests this type of body is comparatively straight. The size of the bust, hips, and waist are all comparatively similar, giving little definition to the body.

Hourglass

This is actually the rarest body type. It is when you have hips and bust that are nearly equal in size and the waist is smaller. To many, it is the perfect figure of a woman.

Dressing For Your Body Type

The descriptions above apply regardless of whether you stick thin or curvier. The names simply help you work out which shape of body you have, this can help you to choose the right clothes for your body.

Apples

Apple-shaped people need to choose dresses that create a waist and emphasize your legs and cleavage. By doing this you will highlight your best parts and look fantastic.

Pears

This can be one of the hardest shapes to find clothes for off the rack because you have a larger bottom half and a slimmer top. You may need to look at custom clothes to get the best possible results. In essence, you are looking to accentuate your wait and it can be good to show a little leg.

Rectangles

When you have a rectangle body you are aiming to add curves. That means finding clothes that create a waist. Layers are a good choice for this type of body.

Hourglasses

If you have an hourglass figure you will want to emphasize your small waist and wear off-the-shoulder dresses to accentuate your cleavage. There is no harm in showing some leg with this outfit. But, try not to show off too much flesh, leaving a little to the imagination is a good thing.

The bottom line is that you need to be comfortable. Identify your shape and the clothes that should look good on you and then have fun trying them on.

