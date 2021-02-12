Have you ever wondered how to know if your slides are actually comfortable. Before buying a pair of slides, you should know for sure that they fit well and that they’re comfortable. Even though this seems like an obvious thing to do, sometimes it’s difficult to tell at the store whether or not the khaki slides you chose are the right fit for you. I’m sure we’ve all had an experience where we buy something in the store, take it home, try it on, only to find it doesn’t fit or it’s uncomfortable. So, to avoid these situations, below are a few factors that you should keep in mind when buying slides.

1. The most important factor when determining the comfort level of a shoe is it’s fit. If your shoe doesn’t fit correctly, then it won’t be comfortable, no matter what. A slide that is too short or too small, will have your toes hanging off the front edge or will be too tight on your feet. A slide that is too large though, will make walking difficult. Also, be mindful of the height of the slide’s strap when measuring your foot. The strap will fit, or not fit, depending on whether or not your foot is narrow or wide. To ensure that you’re buying the right size, it’s always a good idea to measure your foot before trying on, even if you think you know your size. This gives you an idea of what size range to choose from when trying on slides. Sizes differ based on brand, so be sure to try a few different sizes and brands to make sure you get the best fitting one!

2. Before buying slides, always walk around with them on. Some people just stand up and walk to the mirror, but you need to do more than that. Sometimes slides, or any shoe, can be comfortable when you first try them on but can pinch your feet after walking in them. We highly recommend walking around the store once or twice to really get a feel for the slide. This will minimize any chance of you picking a pair that will be uncomfortable later.

3. Another thing to be mindful of when buying slides is the sole. There are different styles of slides, which means there are different types of soles. Some have tiny, raised pieces of plastic-like material, some are cork, while others are memory foam. Since there are so many to choose from, it’s always a good idea to try on more than one style, even if you don’t think it’ll be comfortable. Who knows, you might be surprised!

4. While the other factors help you figure out which slides are comfortable, physically, it’s also important to feel comfortable in them in the emotional sense. Buying clothes that make you feel good is wonderful, as that boost of confidence goes a long way, and even affects other parts of your life. If you don’t feel comfortable in the pink slides that you buy, you are less likely to wear them, which would be a waste of money. Additionally, when you do wear them, you won’t feel as confident. While this might seem silly, this is often overlooked, and is actually a big part of purchasing slides, or really any clothes for that matter. So make sure the slides you end up purchasing make you feel good!

