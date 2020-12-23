How to Shop Sustainably for 2021

The end of 2020 marks the long-awaited finale to a disastrous year. But it also provides new opportunities: the end of the Trump administration opens up opportunities for movements and rights as restrictive legislation ebbs. But an issue that is perhaps one of the most pertinent is the environment.

The fashion industry is the second-largest consumer of water supply and contributes to 10% of total carbon emissions; and in total 10% of all textiles travel to landfills every year, as reported by BusinessInsider. If this trend persists, we can expect to see retreating glacier ices, alterations in climate-privy environments, and the disappearance of the year-round sea ice in the Arctic, as told by Climate.gov. It means losing Instagrammable igloo hotels and the extinction of more animal species upon those lost just earlier this year. It’s vital that the upcoming year is met with action then.

Here are some tips to help:

1. Try your best to avoid fast-fashion brands – buy second-hand

The appeal of fast-fashion hidden behind big companies like Forever 21 and YesStyle is its inexpensiveness. This is made only by cheap, horrid cuts in human rights like their exploitation of child workers in underdeveloped nations. Instead, look to buy second hand from sellers through Instagram, Depop, and Poshmark, among others. Thrifting is also an option, however, use discretion as increased consumerism can drive prices up making thrift stores inaccessible to low-income families.

2. Buy locally

Buying second-hand is half the battle as domestic shipping in and of itself causes pollution via gas emissions and packaging. Of course, there are circumstances that necessitate it but consider buying from local shops if you can. Buy from local businesses this gradually post-COVID environment as it supports them and you never know when you’ll find your next unique piece.

3. Research, research, research

When buying from companies otherwise, make sure to do your research beforehand. Utilize websites like https://goodonyou.eco/ to review a company’s efforts towards sustainability before investing in their work.

Whether this article is a launchpad or a continuation of your awareness, make sure to continue researching and educating others on fashion sustainability. The effects of global warming on our environment are enduring and persisting and so should we be in trying for a better life.

Photos provided by GettyImages