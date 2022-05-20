Today we want to share tips on how to style Dr. Martens with everything. Many people don’t realize just how versatile and sometimes sophisticated a pair of Dr. Martens can be. Considering they now offer a much wider range of colors and shoe designs, from combat boots to formal wear, there is something for everyone.

However, you may not know how to style these chunky gems. Dr. Martens can go with almost anything, but here are some of the best looks to try, no matter the weather or season.

Blue Jeans

One of the easiest things to match with a pair of Docs is classic and simple blue jeans. Acid washed or not, skinny or bootleg jeans match well with so many different kinds of boots, and Docs aren’t an exception.

Add a simple white t-shirt, and you have a grunge-inspired Summer look; throw on a cardigan for when it gets a bit cooler outside.

Black Bottoms

If blue jeans aren’t for you, black bottoms might be up your street. Black is also one of the best colors for super-stylish nighttime looks. You can also buy a pair of Dr. Martens in whites and pinks nowadays, adding that pop of color.

Once again, a white top will be perfect, especially if you match it with your white boots; if not, then match your shoes with bold prints.

Maxi Dress

Maxi dresses are a firm favorite across all ages and tastes, and the more feminine feel of a maxi dress provides the perfect match for a pair of chunky Docs. If the boots aren’t for you, there are still some options to pique your fancy.

The Mary Jane style is an updated version of the classic school shoe look, while the leather Oxfords offer a more formal look.

Mini Skirt

Mini skirts are not only one of the most popular fashion items right now but are surprisingly one of the best and most unique garments to pair with some Docs. Combining this with a leather jacket, gives you a nighttime look like no other.

Often we see nighttime attire being constrained to a form-fitting dress and a pair of heels, and this look is not only stylish but gives you an edge you just won’t get without a pair of combat boots.

Sweaters

When Winter comes around, match your blue or black jeans with a bold and comfortable sweater. Boots were made for Winter, and the only ones you will need are a pair of Docs. The sweater look may be viewed as “hipster,” but it is still so popular for a reason.

Double Denim

Double denim has often been a look we were told to avoid, but there is a simple way to do double denim without going overboard. Wear a white t-shirt under your denim jacket, roll the bottom of your jeans a bit, and slip on a pair of Dr. Martens.

The white t-shirt stops you from looking like you are one big piece of denim, and the boots do the same thing they do for the mini skirt, giving you an edgy yet updated and fashionable look.

All Black

It is tough to go wrong with all black, and a pair of brightly colored Docs is one of the best ways to offset your look. You can get Docs in a wide array of colors, and a pink, purple, green, or red pair will do the job perfectly.

Leggings

Leggings left the realm of just being for the gym ages ago. Nowadays, you can wear them to work, on a date, to brunch, or on a night out. While they are simple and versatile, you may want to mix them up.

Shorts

If Docs can be worn with dresses, maxi skirts, mini skirts, and leggings, they can be worn with shorts. This look has been popular in men’s fashion for years but has only recently emerged in women’s fashion.

Shorts are also one of the easiest things to dress up or dress down, depending on the event, with your Docs once again giving you an edgy touch that will transform your whole outfit.

Dressed Up

While not a single out, there are very few outfits you can’t wear Docs with. Considering the number of styles available, you can wear Docs with a dress, the Oxfords with a suit, and everything in between. The best thing to do is try them with everything and see which looks you like best.

Cute/Grunge

Finally, another classic look is a bright pink, purple, yellow, or pastel-colored flowy dress and your Dr. Martens. This cute/grunge look was popular all through the 80s, the Punk/Rock era, and even survived the early 2000s when the complete opposite of this look was all the rage.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons