How To Style Socks To Add Finesse To Your Look

Today we want to share with you some great tips on how to style socks. As the years go by and the fashion trends evolve every season, so do the many ways of spicing up our outfits. At first, if we wanted to add more finesse to our look, we would add statement jewelry, a headband, or a mini bag. Then, we would match them with our striped jeans and a white tee or a cocktail dress, and we are ready to go out. Now, there are so many ways to make our looks more fashionable and trendy, but there is one particular way that is on the rise nowadays, and we just can’t get enough of it. Yes, we are talking about socks. When designers presented their creations styled with socks on the runway, we were shocked. After that, many celebrities started adopting these styles, turning the socks into a new fashion trend. So, if you are ready to experiment with your socks, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we are giving you several ways of how you can style your socks to add more finesse to your look.

Colorful socks for a more casual look

In general, ever since socks became another accessory that we can use to spice up our outfit, colorful socks were probably the first ones that were the most popular. However, there are two things you need to pay attention to when styling colorful socks. The first one is that if your overall look has many colors, then your socks should be more neutral. And vice versa, if your overall look is more casual with plain colors, then you can go for crazy colorful socks. So, if you are attending a casual event, don’t be afraid to go for multicolored socks. On the other hand, if the event is more formal, then it is best to put on a pair of socks with a neutral color that will match your top. Whichever outfit you choose, you can always set up a sock subscription and get some of the best and most colorful socks to match your outfits.

Socks with different designs and patterns

In addition to colorful socks, there are also socks with different patterns and designs. Even though the basic socks with stripes in various colors remained, others appeared with all kinds of prints and patterns. Some of the most popular were the ones with food designs like pizza and ice-cream, or leopard prints, and polka dots. However, when it comes to styling these types of socks with your outfit, you need to be careful if your outfit has different patterns that are louder. Then your socks should be more neutral. Try to avoid this because, in this case, your patterned socks may not be noticeable, and they will clash with your outfit. Also, another thing to keep in mind with these socks is that they are usually combined with casual clothes worn to more relaxed occasions and not to formal events.

Lace socks for a chic style

If you are going for a fancier style, then lace socks are the perfect option for you. Ever since designers presented it on runway shows, we just cannot get enough of it. This is considered to be one of the boldest styles because many celebrities and bloggers who have adopted this new trend combined it with heels. However, if you aren’t comfortable combining open-toe heels and lace socks, then try them with pumps. Just like the colorful socks, try to balance your overall outfit with lace socks too. When you want to wear a more colorful outfit, remember to put on neutral lace socks. But, if you are ready to get out of your comfort zone and experiment with lace socks in different colors, then keep your outfit simple.

White socks are never out of style

When these different types of socks appeared, it was almost as if we forgot about the white socks we have in our drawers. But when we see many supermodels style their white socks with their loafers, we suddenly think it looks great. For example, the white tube socks, which are the ones that were usually worn back in the earlier days, have had a huge comeback. Supermodel Bella Hadid has styled them with tights and white sneakers. If you want to add more finesse to your outfit, then wear your thin white socks with darker color pants and an oversized blazer, and you are office-style ready. Just make sure that they are above your ankles so you can show them off.

Parting thoughts

As you have noticed, socks have taken a massive lift-off in the past few years. Now they aren’t something we just cover our feet with, but we wear them to show off our personality and style even more. What was once considered something we would never use to amp our outfit has now become a fashionable accessory. Choosing colorful socks with different patterns and designs or even sticking to the simple white socks means that we are ready to experiment with our personal style and add more spice. If you aren’t sure how to style your socks, then you can always check out some of the techniques supermodels and bloggers use and borrow some of their ideas. In any case, however you choose to style your socks, don’t be afraid to experiment and rock your fancy socks.

