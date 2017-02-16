How to Wear Pantone’s Color of the Year, Greenery

Picture yourself in the middle of a luscious forest. With fresh air, sounds of nature, and an unexplainable peace surrounding you, the one thing you see everywhere are green trees. According to The Pantone Color Institute, this vision inspired the color ‘greenery’ to be 2017’s color of the year.

This isn’t your average Crayola shade of green or emerald, though. Greenery is described on the institute’s website as “a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew.” Inspiring us all to take a deep breath and renew our natural splendor, greenery symbolizes the pursuit of personal passions and vitality.

“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment. Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize, Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

If you’re totally confused on what the Pantone Color Institute is and why they have the power to deem colors trendy year after year, allow us to explain.

Each year, the Pantone Color Institute examines the science and emotional effect colors leave on us. A faction of this “color psychology” is the consideration of current events and economic status.

The brand advocates the crucial climate of colors and how they should not be a simple afterthought. Their ultimate goal is to research a color that will universally connect brands to consumers.

As we’ve stated, the Pantone Color Institute has spoken, therefore deeming greenery as the color of the year. If you’re like the majority of the fashion-obsessed, this color choice might raise some eyebrows; however, keep an open mind as you scroll through the items below that will ensure you’re wearing greenery the right way.

Topshop Heeled Mules: $92

Photo taken from topshop.com

Zara Suede Handbag: $70

Photo taken from zara.com

Topshop Ruffled Blouse: $24

Photo taken from topshop.com

Urban Outfitters Mini Backpack: $54

Photo taken from urbanoutfitters.com

Nordstrom Silk Neck Scarf by Echo: $39

Photo taken from nordstrom.com

ASOS Watch by Cluse: $119

Photo taken from asos.com

Topshop Trainers: $40

Photo taken from topshop.com

Nordstrom Stone Bracelet by Gorjana: $58

Photo taken from nordstrom.com

Ann Taylor Coat: $198

Photo taken from anntaylor.com

How to Wear Pantone’s Color of the Year, Greenery. Featured image taken from forbes.com