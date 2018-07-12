Ikea’s Collabs With Designers

Ikea, the interior superstore known for their Swedish meatballs and the labyrinthine nature of their product assembly instructions has now entered the arena of design collaborations.

Many businesses have seen major success with the idea of collaborations. Collaborations like Virgil Abloh and Adidas, Coach and Keith Haring, and Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons are exclusive and sell out fast. However, collaborators have started to branch outside their world of fashion and create ironic and truly successful lines. I mean, who wouldn’t want a Dolce and Gabbana x Smeg juice press or toaster?

Now enters Ikea, who has teamed up with major labels like Adidas Yeezy Boost, and also designers like LA-Based Fashion Designer Chris Stamp. Each collaboration exemplifies the beliefs of both the designer and Ikea. The Yeezy collaboration features the iconic Yeezy design and the Ikea royal blue, while Stampd x Ikea includes everything from a light rod to Ikea’s first skateboard.

It is clear that many designers gained most of their inspiration from the famous reusable Ikea bag. Many adoring Ikea customers have been known to create custom fanny packs, corsets, sweatshirts, and even a thong out of the iconic bag, it was only a matter of time before designers jumped on this bandwagon. Balenciaga has even released their adaptation of the Ikea bag, that retails for over $2,000, which is about $1,995 more than the original Ikea bag.

Entering the world of collaborations has been nothing but successful for Ikea, as they attract a younger generation who shop at Ikea as they decorate their dorm rooms or first homes. There really is nothing like the combination of two favorites that results in something great, and Ikea is there to prove that.

