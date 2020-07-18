Introducing Super Model Cristian Grassi

Cristian Grassi is a rising star in the world of modeling.

In the last few years, he has been captivating some of the biggest international brands with his charming personality and stunning features.

Born in the city of Rosario, Argentina, Grassi started his modeling career by chance when he accompanied his girlfriend at the time, to a photoshoot she was doing. At the shoot, the photographer asked Cristian if he could photograph him as well.

Following this shoot, Cristian made the decision to pursue a career in modeling. He moved to Milan and launched his international career in the fashion world at the age of 21. He started doing high-end fashion editorial work with appearances in international editions of publications such as GQ, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Elle, Glamor, Gentleman, Life & Style, Arena, among many others. Along with this, he has modeled for brands such as Garnier, Land Rover, Lee, Levis, Scappino and many more.

Cristian Grassi is a Brand Go-To!

Just For Men is the latest company that has made Cristian the face of their brand. With products focusing on hair and beard care, Just For Men did not want to miss out on the opportunity to work with the Argentinean model!

Another brand who has sought out Cristian to represent them is Armani. Cristian was featured on the campaign of Armani Beauty for Latin America.

Cristian Grassi has had the fortune of working alongside some of the biggest fashion photographers in the world like Ben Watts and Martín Traynor.

One of his most favorite jobs he enjoyed shooting the most, was the global campaign for Piz Buin. Grassi was on location in his favorite beach of Tulum and was shooting alongside renowned model Nina Agdal.

One of Cristian passions is hat making and he recently became the @intispirit brand ambassador. Inti Spirit is a brand of handmade hats from Tulum, México.” Grassi is very bohemian and has a spiritual spirit. He is a self-proclaimed yoga fanatic and a very passionate vegan enthusiast.

We recommend keeping an eye out for the next big thing in modeling, Cristian Grassi!

Read more about Fashion at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Priscilla Miranda