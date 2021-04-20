Today we want to share appropriate jewelry pieces for every work occasion. Every fashion lover knows that the one element that can either make or break an outfit are accessories. They come in many forms and are the perfect way to add more style and vibrancy to every look, especially at the office. The most popular one that no trendy, sophisticated woman can live without is jewelry.

Completing an office look with fine jewels simply proves that you are an elegant woman who invests time and effort into her style to always look her best. Jewelry is intended to make a statement so it must be chosen wisely in order to match your personal taste and fit flawlessly in the work environment.

From the classic pearl bracelet to the diamond stud earrings, there are endless styles the ladies can choose from to take their office fashion up a notch. To help you along the way, here are the different jewelry styles you can wear to the most common work gatherings and occasions.

Everyday office style

In most conservative workplaces, there is a specific dress code that must be followed. This includes wearing a neutral color pantsuit or a below-the-knee pencil skirt matched with a cute blouse to keep up with any work guidelines. However, such everyday office looks can often become dull for stylish women, so they turn to jewelry to add more playfulness.

For example, although the pearl necklace is considered a minimalistic jewelry piece, it has the power to instantly enhance any monotone work ensemble. It is available in many shapes, sizes and colors allowing you to choose the one that will best match your office look. The most sought-after is the princess-length pearl strand that makes the perfect focal piece for your work outfit.

Also, keep in mind to opt for lightweight jewels to wear around the neck or your wrists as the heavier ones may get uncomfortable for your 9 to 5 schedule.

Business meetings

Business meetings are more formal than the everyday work setting which usually requires incorporating an even more sophisticated style. And because of this, it is recommended that women go for a minimal amount of jewelry to complete their looks.

For example, a pair of diamond earrings is one of the best choices to wear on such an occasion. They are considered effortlessly stylish and are a safe way to elevate your business meeting look. Whether you opt for a workaday suit or a high-neck A-line dress of appropriate length, your diamond studs will be an excellent option.

If you want to add some subtle playfulness to your outfit, you can opt for a pair of emerald ear studs which you can match with a ring of the same style. They are perfect for when you don’t want to go overboard and draw all eyes to your jewelry pieces.

Formal office dinner

In general, formal dinner parties and functions are the perfect work occasions where you should aim to impress not only with your garments but also with your jewelry. The dress code is quite similar to the office setting, so you should go for graceful jewels to help you look both professional and stylish at the same time.

One of the best options for this occasion is to wear a matching jewelry set. For example, a pair of gemstone drop earrings matched with a bold cocktail ring, necklace or bracelet is an excellent choice. The earrings will compliment your jaw and neckline while making you look more elegant. You can even pull your hair back or in an updo to enhance the sophistication of your look.

Since this is a formal dinner occasion, you should go for expensive-looking gemstones. Some of the most common ones include jewels with diamonds, emeralds, ruby stones or sapphires.

Casual Fridays

Although almost every work setting has a strict dress code, there is the occasional casual Friday which doesn’t require you to wear a workaday pantsuit. Instead, work fashion is less formal which gives you the perfect opportunity to express your personal taste with playful, yet elegant jewelry.

For example, tasteful hoop earrings are a very popular choice among fashion lovers. They come in every size, color and style, making them an excellent option to give that final sleek touch on a casual office look. Most trendy women choose to wear them with their hair up in a bun which leaves room for the pair of hoops to really shine.

Another jewelry piece that is perfect for a casual Friday look is a pendant necklace. You can look for a multicolored style to match the color palette of your clothes and make a bold statement in a sleek and minimalistic way.

For an interview

Interviews are often regarded as formal occasions that call for well-put-together looks so you can make a great first impression on your potential employers. That’s why your appearance including your jewelry should be as subtle as possible in order to look your best.

For example, bangle bracelets are a very common choice that can be a great accessory to your interview look. They come in different styles and metals, so if you want you can wear more than one to make them the focal point of your outfit. Just remember to keep them on the same wrist and don’t add anything else on your other one.

If you are looking for an even more minimalistic jewelry style, then the classic watch can be the ultimate finishing touch to make your outfit. A very common choice is the gold and stainless steel watch that will undoubtedly make you look both formal and stylish for your interview.

Final thoughts

No matter what the work occasion is, every trendy and sophisticated woman should always strive to look her best. This doesn’t only include putting together the perfect elegant office look but also choosing a jewelry piece to complete it.

Fortunately, there are endless gem styles available that can fit every work situation, so the only thing you have to do is choose the one that will best suit you. In case you are looking for inspiration, you can borrow some of the ideas mentioned here and always look sleek and stylish at the office.

