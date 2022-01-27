Custom Engagement Rings for Men- The New Trend

Today we’d like to share more info on custom engagement rights for men. Gold, silver, platinum, and white gold bands are popular and timeless pieces completing your look. Rings are not just ordinary jewelry to style your masculinity, but they are symbolic of your personality. But what if your guy’s preference is not the classic style?

In such a case, you can switch to custom engagement rings where you can choose to create a new ring for your loved one for the upcoming occasion. Customizing your normal wedding band will enhance its beauty and make the basic wedding ring more delightful and appealing.

Especially, when it comes to choosing halo engagement rings, the beauty is beyond par. If you are ready to switch from classic to trendy, the custom engagement rings are the best for you. It adds an element of style and elegance to your personality. For such rings, one can choose to customize elements like:

Metal Of The Ring:

The ring is a representation of love and harmony. Choosing the best metal is mandatory as each metal has its luster and properties. Retailers give you options like gold, platinum, tungsten, titanium, palladium, white gold, etc. Depending on the men’s personality and lifestyle; you can choose your band’s metal. Platinum is expensive compared to other metals. Do not choose a metal to which you are allergic.

Gemstone That Goes With The Ring:

Gone are the days when colored gemstone was only the preference of ladies. Men also love adding colorful gemstones to their rings. Halo engagement rings are mostly in demand in which the centerpiece diamond is surrounded by several diamonds on the ring. So, choose a wedding band design with diamonds that suits your personality.

Craft Designs That Are Exception:

When you decide to customize your ring, try making it a statement piece that reflects your persona and royalty. Many men like to choose something beyond the classics. Talk to designers and retailers who will help you to think and decide about the ring design based on the symbolic fingers. Gift a special customized ring to your beloved and turn on their romantic reality.

Time Factor:

In general, creating a custom ring takes more time than buying a readymade diamond ring for the occasion. If you are choosing a lab-generated diamond ring, it looks even more royal at an affordable price. Check the occasion date and plan for your ring accordingly to have an enjoyable and unforgettable event.

However, before deciding for custom engagement men rings, here are some facts you should ponder:

Set your budget first. When you have a budget fixed you can easily choose the design to customize with the retailer.

Know your partner’s preference. Since it is a heavy investment, your partner should get what he loves.

Understand the design elements first and then customize them. If you have any inspiration, then follow it.

Select your jeweler carefully. View their website and the type of designs they deal in.

Creating a customized ring for your love is an enjoyable process. Select the best metal, design, and gemstone and give a timeless piece that shows your love and commitment towards each other.

Read more fashion and jewelry articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons