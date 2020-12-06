Engagement Rings And Their Nation Of Origin

Today we want to talk to you about engagement rings and their nation or origin. Engagement rings date back thousands of years. First being noted back in the time of the Pharaohs in ancient Egypt, the symbolic ring culture before the wedding was passed to ancient Rome. The practice was also rich in ancient Greek history and soon moved to France and England. Now in the modern era, just about every single culture in the world has an engagement ring. Each nation has its own unique style and with it, passionate followers that proclaim it to be the most beautiful style. But let’s look at the different types and see if they would speak to you.

A very British tradition

Of course if we’re going to talk about Great Britain, we have to talk about the British Royal Family. The most epic engagement rings of this nation are always made out of sapphire. The main stone that Mrs Middleton Windsor wore, was a giant sapphire that was originally Lady Diana’s. It was in a leaf shape and is surrounded by other diamonds with a single elegant band. This is a regal style, with the color of royal injected into the design from the precious stone. The elegant band is more than enough for an ‘initial’ ring and allows the large stone to look even larger.

France’s diamonds

France is very much into the ethos of the more shiner, the better. Nothing is too lavish for a nature of such elegance, style and marvelous reputation. So only a diamond engagement ring will do. Nothing above 18 karats however, as this would rival a true wedding ring.

18 karat engagement rings are a good benchmark and allows for you to go as low as 10 karats. Check out these designs with the single, double bands and the halo design, very much loved by French ring designers. Just like the British, the French don’t want to upstage a real wedding ring that can have double bands, twists, knots and a more impressive design in general.

China’s green jade



Jade is a very rare stone that can only be found in various parts of the world. While precious stones are usually found in Africa, jade is almost an Asian specialist. Chinese culture is known for making the best jade rings, as the methods of cutting and smoothing the stone are second to none. The green is so visible and hotly admitted in Asian culture for it’s the mystical allure and good luck charm. If you want an exotic engagement ring that will turn heads for it’s impressive uniqueness, we recommend this rare stone style

Irish legendary emerald

You know where we’re going with this one; the amazing emerald gemstone! This type of engagement ring is very special for its rarity and it’s Western European history. For ages, the emerald stone was used by Kings to charm and swoon princesses. And guess what? It always worked. The great thing is, your emerald engagement ring can go with gold. Many engagement rings stick to silver, but gold looks better for this type of gemstone.

What kind of style do you like? Remember that it has to fit your personality and then your interest in that type of culture or nation. Engagement rings are more a matter of design than the gemstone, however.

