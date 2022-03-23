Today we want to share facts you should know about wedding rings Atlanta before buying online. Wedding rings date back to ancient Egypt, first used 5,000 years ago. This is not a fad. The exchange of wedding rings is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and significant wedding ceremony rituals. It’s easier said than done to pick the correct rings for the right occasion. Let’s look at the history of wedding rings and all of the rules so you can make an educated decision.

It’s a long-standing tradition

The custom of exchanging wedding rings Atlanta, which dates back over a thousand years and originated in Egypt and Rome, has endured. The designs were chosen for the exchange, as well as the exchange itself, are all ancient. Wedding rings from Jewelry store Marietta have evolved into an essential part of the ceremony, ranging from antique gold to stones passed down from generation to generation.

However, it is a relatively new custom for both members of the couple. It’s a long-standing Anglo-Saxon custom. Only one was made previously, and the bride wore it. Then, during WWII, more men began to wear it to honour their wives who awaited them at home. More and more couples are opting for matching bands because they are both beautiful and sentimental.

It’s more than a bauble



Whether you prefer a plain gold band with no embellishment or a broad platinum band from jewelry store Marietta with a large stone embedded in it, the wedding ring is much more than just a band. It’s a contract that’s made after much deliberation and thought. As a result, it’s not just symbolic; it’s essential.

This is one of the reasons why people prefer to have their wedding bands made of valuable, long-lasting metal, such as gold or platinum. Aside from these, rose gold is becoming increasingly popular. About 17 tonnes of gold are sold annually for wedding rings in the United States alone. This is in contrast to the traditional hemp and iron.

Significance of the Finger

The Wedding rings Atlanta are traditionally worn on the third finger of the left hand. It’s also worn on the right hand by a few people. The wedding ring is significant on the third finger of the left hand. This is because it was thought that this finger had a vein that ran straight to the heart.

As a result, the wearer and the giver could maintain a close relationship. Although there is no scientific evidence to back this up, the story’s sentimentality ensures that it will live on. The vein is the vena amoris, which means “love vein.” For example, the wedding ring is worn on the right hand in India, Russia, and Germany. It is worn by Canada, France, England, and the United States on the left hand.

Economically, the wedding ring is significant

The engagement ring from jewelry store Marietta is just as important as the wedding ring. When a man gave his bride a ring, it showed he was financially secure and could adequately care for her. His intentions were also communicated to the bride’s relatives. If things get tough, a massive diamond in an engagement ring can also be used as a long-term investment.

Purchase both at once

Because the wedding rings Atlanta will be worn together, it makes it logical to purchase them simultaneously. Alternatively, consider the wedding ring design when buying an engagement ring. Most women typically wear wedding and engagement rings on the same finger. As a result, a beautiful finish will do wonders for both rings.

Conclusion

Finding the ideal wedding rings at Royal Design Fine Jewelry is only the beginning of a happily ever after tale. Dream weddings come true when you select your theme, colors, flowers, and décor.

