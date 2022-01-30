Starry Cradles: Unique Engagement & Wedding Rings

Today we want to introduce Starry Cradles who makes unique engagement and wedding rings. Starry Cradles makes buying jewellery a very personal experience for each of their clients. Sometimes the client will see the rough stone and follow the process right through to the finished piece. Combining a unique designs, brand understands that people are looking for jewels that are different and with a story to tell.

Each piece spent 3-4 weeks in the hands of a skillful artisan

Their pieces are architectural and bold, yet simple and noble. Their creative perfectionism is absolute – “A jewel should be perfectly formed front and back” – but the brand pays not less attention to comfort and wearability, which can be a big challenge when it comes to satisfying exacting clientele.

Your ring will arrive in a beautiful box with golden elements

It is also worth to mention the flawless customer service they give. Being the family owned brand, Starry Cradles endeavor the opportunity to support all requests no matter how long ago the order was received. Once you buy a jewelry from them, it seems like you become their friend for life and we believe it’s a one of key reason of their rapid success.

