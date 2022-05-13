Pearlcore: Why it’s Here to Stay

Today we’ll share more info on Pearlcore. What outfit would be complete without some stunning accessories? Jewellery elevates your look and gives it a luxurious finish. You can get seriously creative with it, layering necklaces or bracelets, or changing up your ring game. If there is one thing you can’t get wrong, it’s a statement necklace. Something bold, extravagant, and stylish. Something that will turn heads and make your outfit feel like you but better.

The iconic Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace has been around for decades. Once a single strand back in the late 80s, it has been reimagined over the years. In the ’90s, it grew to be a three-strand necklace for Westwood’s Portrait collection. In more recent years, it has become known as the “TikTok necklace”. Though that is perhaps a little reductive, the necklace’s popularity has soared thanks to its viral social media presence. Fashion influencers have been rocking the necklace and the Gen-Z trend, and it’s not just them!

The necklace became one of the must-have accessories of 2021, all thanks to stars such as Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Janelle Monae wearing the legendary piece of jewellery. Dua really drew attention to the necklace with her styling choices – a bold yellow and purple print mini dress with a trail, stocking, and a beehive. That’s how to make a pearl necklace less “girl next door” and more “va va voom”.

Pearl necklaces have become a key trend in the unisex jewellery movement. Because pearl necklaces are not just for women. Take a look at Harry Styles – he is the master of mixing more “feminine” pieces with a masculine, retro wardrobe. He has been known to wear a pearl necklace, as has A$AP Rocky – so what’s stopping you?

With Bridgerton’s roaring success, it’s hard not to get some serious fashion inspiration. The popular series is another explanation or catalyst for the pearl necklace trend, otherwise known as “Pearlcore”. As one of the hottest trends for 2022, it’s not going anywhere just yet! It has a Renaissance kind of feel that contrasts perfectly with the modern, sportswear-inspired trends of today. It really offsets casual outfits, the centrepiece of an outfit.

Pearls aren’t just for necklaces either! It doesn’t stop there! Pearls are being used to embellish knitwear and dresses for a playful and feminine touch. They are being used to transform daytime and night-time looks. The key here is balance – mix hard and soft by layering a pearl necklace over an oversized shirt for a vintage feel. Try wearing a sexy little black dress and leather jacket with a statement pearls for a punk-rock vibe – just how Vivienne Westwood would do it!

Pearlcore is here to stay – so it’s time to revamp your jewellery collection with some classic favourites. Whether it’s Vivienne Westwood pearls or one of the many inspired brands who followed, there are plenty of alternatives that will still have that same feel. The important thing is that you make the necklace your own – style it your way and feel fabulous!

Read more jewlery articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons