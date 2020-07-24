Today we want to share with you top diamond alternatives for engagement rings. An engagement ring is a very symbolic piece of jewelry that two people in love share. It signifies your total commitment and complete devotion, a love that is meant to last forever. It means that you are both willing to embark on life’s journey together, a promise of your loyalty. This is why couples can be very picky when it comes to choosing the perfect engagement ring. Diamonds have always been the popular choice not only because of their unique beauty but also because it is known to be the hardest substance on earth. However, couples are now looking at other stones for engagement rings with their unique charm and which are just as symbolic. You may even find a rainbow moonstone ring that is perfect for your taste.

Here are some excellent alternatives for diamond engagement rings to explore.

A classic alternative for diamonds is rubies. They are timeless, remaining as beautiful as they are through the years. You can also expect a ruby to be just as enduring as a diamond. It can also be quite expensive because of its excellent quality. If you are not concerned about the cost and are looking for an engagement ring that is both unique and symbolic of passion and love, a ruby is a perfect choice.

Another stone that ranks high as a diamond alternative is the emerald. Like the diamond, it is a symbol of love, but it also signifies the start of a new life together, creating memories from new beginnings. The vibrant color of the emerald can be paired with whatever style a woman carries. Emeralds are also known to be resistant to scratching so they can be worn all the time.

Family heirloom. Nothing can be as romantic as presenting your bride-to-be with a family heirloom that has been treasured through the years. Vintage rings, no matter what stones they carry, signify welcoming your partner into your family with open arms. Wearing one makes you feel that you are loved not only by your partner but also by his entire family, who think you deserve to wear a family heirloom.

The sapphire is also another popular choice for an engagement ring because of its profound meaning. In years past, royalty treasured this beautiful gemstone that not only carries a beautiful blue color but comes in various hues that you can choose from. Sapphires are symbolic of honesty and loyalty, two significant factors of a lasting relationship, and eternal love for your partner.

Because of the significance of an engagement ring, you must choose carefully, remembering what your choice of stone symbolizes. The cost of an engagement ring is a factor that should follow after what your intentions are, and be a symbol of the purity of your love and devotion. Take into consideration that the engagement ring you present to your bride-to-be is suitable for her personality and lifestyle. She will appreciate it even more if you know the person she is by giving her an engagement ring that she will want to always keep on her finger no matter where she is.

