When I think of classic style, Julia Engel is one of the first names that comes to mind. A Charleston based beauty and fashion blogger, Engel rose to fame by creating Gal Meets Glam, a blog and relatively new iconic fashion line. On her blog, Engel shares her sources of inspiration, from travel to home decor since 2011 when she began her blog as a junior in college. In April, she launched her first collection of dresses for her new clothing brand, which is sold through her website as well as Nordstrom, and instantly gained a large following from women everywhere who enjoy the timeless, elegant look. Here are some of our favorite looks from Julia Engel’s Gal Meets Glam Collection!

Evelyn

This dress made its debut during Julia Engel’s Gal Meets Glam Collection release in April and it is everything you could possibly want in a dress. It’s a neutral beige color complete with a blush jacquard overlay and a halter top. The halter top has a small bow on the front as a cute added bonus. The dress reaches about knee length as do most of her dresses and it’s ideal for a formal event!

Evelyn, (www.galmeetsglam.com, $188)

Photo Credit: www.galmeetsglam.com

Vanessa

The Vanessa dress is the perfect summer dress. The pastel blue color is at its height during the summer months and the midi length and bow-tie front are in style right now. This dress would be easy to either dress up or wear casually depending on the event and looks very flattering and loose.

Vanessa, (www.galmeetsglam.com, $138)

Photo Credit: www.nordstrom.com

Alice

The Alice dress has a satin, shiny look to it. This is one of the occasion dresses and it could easily be worn to a fancy dinner, dance or holiday event. This is one of the few dresses in the collection that isn’t midi-length but still just as classy with the little bows down the front.

Alice Dress, (www.galmeetsglam.com, $178)

Photo Credit: www.galmeetsglam.com

Yvonne

This navy dress is the epitome of classy. It is a simple midi dress with a bow detail at the top and soft pleats on the front. It also comes in pink and green as additional options! Stun on any occasion in this delicate dress.

Yvonne Dress, (www.galmeetsglam.com,$158)

Photo Credit: www.galmeetsglam.com

Darla

Along with classic navy and pastel pinks, the Gal Meets Glam collection also has a variety of intricate floral print dresses. Blue and white floral is popular during the spring and summer and looks darling paired with lace-up wedges or strappy heels. This dress also features an adorable bow-tie at the neck!

Darla, (www.galmeetsglam.com,$158)

Photo Credit: www.galmeetsglam.com

Julia Engel’s Gal Meets Glam Collection. Featured Image Credit: galmeetsglam.com