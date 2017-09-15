Katie Gallagher Presents “RAIN” SS18 Collection

When most people think of rain, they think of inconvenience. They see a cold, wet, and dreary day. They think of mud, big gray clouds, thunder, and lightning. There are rain boots and slippery sidewalks and clunky umbrellas; there are people running for cover under trees and awnings. But when luxury ready-to-wear fashion designer Katie Gallagher thinks of rain, she sees the beauty and mystery in it, enough to base her entire Spring/Summer 2018 collection around it.

When Gallagher thinks of rain, she sees an early, rainy spring day in New York City, one where the rain quietly melts away any lingering ice on the sidewalk. Eventually, the fog lifts and the sun comes creeping through the parting storm clouds. The world is a combination of baby blue and black, morphing from one season to another.

Gallagher’s RAIN collection features just that: dark and breezy, yet icy, pieces. From lightweight layers and sheer garments to black tights and baby blue bodysuits, Gallagher’s vision of a rainy day is front and center. At the New York Fashion Week presentation earlier this month, the models walked out to an eerie mix by Gallagher and Mark McPheeters, all under moody greenish blue fluorescent lights. At the end, the music was drowned out by the sound of heavy rain.

Some of our favorite pieces from the collection include a translucent beaded black dress paired with opaque black tights, a baby blue bodysuit with matching netted leggings, tailored black ankle pants, and a bondage bodysuit.

The beauty looks, done by Bradley Miller for MAC Cosmetics (makeup) and Robert Totcherman for R&CO (hair), also helped make this collection pop. Loose double buns are effortless yet chic, and the icy eye shadow and pearl, teardrop-like embellishments were a nice touch.

