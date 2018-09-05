The most anticipated trend is finally here, and we are so here for it! Leopard print is the new nude this season. You can spot leopard print clothing and shoes in almost every collection this season. Every fashionista has been waiting their whole life for this moment in fashion, and now that’s it’s here, we are totally thriving. It was no surprise that leopard print is the new neutral; leopard print is a combination of the two most iconic neutral colors, black and brown. For years leopard print has always been looked at as a wild-print. If you’re wearing leopard print you know you’re going to a party, like did you even go out if you aren’t wearing some form of leopard print? Didn’t think so.

Leopard print has always been the cherry on top of the perfect outfit, whether you are using leopard print shoes as an accent piece or perhaps a leopard print clutch. But now, the tables have turned, it is now not only socially acceptable but also considered super trendy to wear a leopard print dress, coat, pants or shirt. Add a solid color accent piece to complete your look, like a bold red or pink purse with matching shoes, this will leave you looking chic, yet edgy.

There are two types of people in the fashion world, people who hate animal prints and people who love them. Leopard print is super bold, so when you’re wearing anything leopard print, wear it with confidence. While wearing anything leopard print, you are bound to turn heads and draw attention to yourself, but who’s complaining? Although leopard print is now considered a neutral, it is still considered a bold/loud print. With this being said, make sure you do not mix other patterns and prints while wearing leopard print, play it safe with solid colors.

Let’s talk accessories, there is a multitude of options you can do to spice up leopard print. Gold jewelry is always a safe option, but if you’re feeling a little riskier you can always turn to bold colors like hot pink and orange. Play up your leopard print outfit with red lipstick or play it down with nude lipstick. Being that leopard print is so bold on its own, there isn’t a need to add too many accessories to your outfit.

Channel your inner wild side and start adding some leopard print to your wardrobe! Neiman Marcus is your one stop-shop this season, you will literally leave a hole in your wallet after leaving Neiman Marcus, but trust me, it’s totally worth it. You can find the hottest leopard print trends from your favorite designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Alice + Olivia, Tom Ford and Alexander Wang. Browse through their website and check out their large variety of coats, shoes, shirts and pants, you’re bound to find the purrfect outfit.

Leopard Print is the New Neutral. Image credits: NeimanMarcus.com