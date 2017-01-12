Leopard Trends to Try This Season

Hi, dolls! I’ve always been a sucker for anything that’s leopard print. I think the wild eye-catching staple is chic and fabulous, while also being neutral, too. It can be a little flashy at times, but it’s all about how you wear it. The key is to make sure you don’t over do the leopard print by wearing it with another detailed or ornate garment.

I definitely got the leopard obsession “from my mama.” She’s a leopard-aholic as well. Even when I’ve been asked what my favorite color is, my response has been “leopard.” I have everything in leopard including clothes, shoes, socks, purses, belts, jackets, shower caps, hair clips, makeup bags, bedding, pillows—you name it. My high school prom dress was a beautiful strapless champagne color with a subtle bronze leopard print. I see leopard as a year-round print because it looks nice in anything from a short summer dress to a winter coat. I personally prefer fall/winter clothes over spring/summer clothes since I love the coziness of layers and oversized sweaters.

The leopard print rabbit fur jacket by Elizabeth and James is lovely and luxurious. The smoky grey color and subtle black pattern tames the leopard factor down, but is still trendy for the winter. I really dig the rib neck trim on the wool sweater by J.Crew; it looks great with a wreath necklace. I’m all about rest and relaxation, and there’s nothing better than getting out of a hot shower and putting on warm (and also leopard) pajamas. The set by Ralph Lauren fits comfortably with the top’s front button closure and the elastic waistband on the pants. Handbags are my weakness, and the Lockett Petite purse by Jimmy Choo has exquisite detailing. Leopard handbags with red trims go beautifully together; the bright red is a great contrast to the dark print, and you can’t forget the gold chain strap that ties it all together.







