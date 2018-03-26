Spring has sprung and we’ve never been more ready to say goodbye to this year’s unbearably cold winter! While our skin and hair are begging to be warmed up by the sun’s rays and blown out by our hairdresser, we can’t help but daydream about all the colorful lipstick shades to wear. We know there’s a ton of lippies out there, so we’ve listed our favorites for you. It’s time to trade your dark lipsticks for these neutral and bright lipstick shades, perfect for a Spring look.

NYX’s Extra Creamy Round Lipstick ($4) is velvety, long-lasting, moisturizing, and affordable all in one. Can it get any better? This Narcissus clean blue-toned pink cream shade is perfect for the first day of warmer weather.

Celebrate PANTONE’s Color of the Year with Butter London’s Lippy Liquid Lipstick (we dare you to say that 10 times fast) in Ultra Violet ($18)! With a pigment of a lipstick and a shine of a lip gloss, your lips will look and feel like a million bucks. It’s not your typical lipstick color, but that’s why we love it.

You can never go wrong with a classic red lip, no matter what season! Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick ($8.49) provides moisture, comfort, and shine while adding a pop of color to your laid-back or dressy outfit.

Neutral shades are every girl’s best friend, am I right? Smashbox’s Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick ($24) lasts for a solid 8 hours, is lightweight, and conditions your lips while delivering a flawless finish! You won’t want to go the Spring without this gorgeous lippy, trust us!

Lipstick Shades for a Perfect Spring Look: Photos Courtesy of nyx.com, butterlondon.com, ulta.com, smashbox.com